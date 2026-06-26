Only One NASCAR Driver Earned a 2026 ESPY Nomination

The nominees for the 2026 ESPY Awards are officially out, and NASCAR has just one representative in one of the show’s marquee categories.

Tyler Reddick is the lone NASCAR driver nominated for Best Driver, joining three of the biggest names in global motorsports after a dominant first half of the 2026 season.

The honor comes as Reddick continues to lead the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings, adding another milestone to what has already been one of the strongest campaigns of his career.

Tyler Reddick Represents NASCAR at the 2026 ESPYs

ESPN announced the nominees for this year’s ESPY Awards, with Reddick earning a place in the Best Driver category.

He will compete against an elite international field with the full nominees being:

Tyler Reddick (NASCAR)

Lando Norris (Formula 1)

Kimi Antonelli (Formula 1)

Alex Palou (IndyCar)

Reddick enters the awards as NASCAR’s lone representative after putting together an outstanding 2026 campaign.

The 23XI Racing driver has established himself as one of the favorites for this year’s Cup Series championship, leading the standings while collecting a series-best win total through the opening months of the season. His résumé also includes a victory in the Daytona 500, one of the sport’s crown jewel events.

The 2026 ESPY Awards are scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Not Everyone Agrees With the Voting

While Reddick’s nomination has been widely viewed as well deserved given his performance this season, some around NASCAR questioned why he was the sport’s only representative.

Among them was Denny Hamlin’s podcast producer, Travis Rockhold, who reacted on X after the nominees were announced.

“Clearly they just look at wins for the season. This is stupid. Do better @ESPYS.”

Clearly they just look at wins for the season. This is stupid. Do better @ESPYS https://t.co/j01quuTuep — Travis Rockhold (@TravisRockhold) June 26, 2026

Rockhold later argued that the award should reflect a longer body of work rather than only what has happened during the current season, pointing to Hamlin’s overall accomplishments dating back to last year’s awards cycle.

Hamlin — who is not only Reddick’s competitor every Sunday but also a co-owner of 23XI Racing — himself has not publicly commented on the ESPY nominations.

Regardless of the debate, Reddick now has the opportunity to bring another major national honor back to NASCAR. He’ll face stiff competition from Formula 1 stars Norris and Antonelli, along with reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou, when the winner is announced next month.