First Tyler Reddick. Now Corey Heim. The Genius of Denny Hamlin

Corey Heim‘s first NASCAR Cup Series victory on Sunday was a milestone moment for one of the sport’s brightest young drivers.

It was also another reminder that Denny Hamlin may know talent better than anyone in NASCAR.

For years, Hamlin has been one of Heim’s biggest believers. Long before the 23XI Racing development driver stunned the field to win the inaugural Anduril 250 in San Diego, Hamlin was publicly predicting a bright future for the Georgia native.

Now, after Heim delivered the first Cup Series victory of his career, Hamlin’s evaluation looks better than ever.

And it’s not the first time.

First Came Tyler Reddick

When 23XI Racing signed Tyler Reddick, Hamlin immediately viewed him as a driver capable of winning races and competing for championships.

That prediction proved accurate.

Reddick has become one of NASCAR’s elite drivers since joining the organization, turning into a consistent race winner and championship contender while establishing himself as one of the faces of the sport’s next generation.

His success helped validate Hamlin’s vision for 23XI Racing.

Now another driver appears to be following a similar path.

Corey Heim Was Always Part of the Plan

Heim entered Sunday’s race with enormous expectations despite making only limited Cup Series starts.

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion has spent years building a reputation as one of the most complete prospects in the garage. While many drivers flash speed, Heim’s combination of racecraft, patience and consistency has drawn praise from veteran observers throughout the sport.

Hamlin has been among his biggest supporters.

Following Heim’s breakthrough victory, Hamlin explained that the team had specific goals for the young driver entering the weekend.

“Really happy for Corey and that whole team.”

“We gave Corey an agenda this week. Each start, this is what we expect. This is what we want you to work on.”

Then came the line that perfectly captured how unexpected the win itself was.

“I don’t think this was on the agenda for San Diego,” Hamlin said with a laugh.

‘He’s Going to Be a Problem’

While the victory may have arrived sooner than expected, Hamlin made it clear he believes Heim has everything necessary to succeed at NASCAR’s highest level.

“Man, as Blaney says, he’s gonna be a problem.”

Hamlin continued by pointing to the qualities that have made Heim such a highly regarded prospect throughout the industry.

“Just so proud of him. The maturity that he has. His race craft well beyond his years.”

Perhaps the most telling quote came when Hamlin described what separates Heim from many young drivers trying to reach the Cup Series.

“It’s hard to get all the pieces of the puzzle all in one driver, but I really feel optimistic that he has all the tools that he needs to succeed.”

“Again, I think he’s going to hit the ground running next year and be a tough competitor.”

The Latest Example of Hamlin’s Eye for Talent

Sunday’s victory won’t instantly make Heim a NASCAR superstar.

But it does add another chapter to Hamlin’s growing reputation as one of the sharpest talent evaluators in the sport.

Reddick became a star after Hamlin helped bring him to 23XI Racing.

Now Heim has delivered the first Cup Series victory of his career while driving under the same umbrella.

For a driver already building a Hall of Fame résumé behind the wheel, Hamlin may be creating an equally impressive legacy away from it.

And if Heim’s San Diego breakthrough is any indication, Hamlin’s latest bet may be his best one yet.