Peck Motorsports Attempts NASCAR Return in 2023

The Craftsman Truck Series roster has expanded for the season opener. Peck Motorsports will attempt to qualify for its first race since Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2017.

TobyChristie.com first reported the news on February 12. The NASCAR Roster Portal also provided confirmation. According to the information provided, driver Todd Peck will attempt to qualify for the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, February 17. He will control the No. 96 while Frank Fuhrman serves as his crew chief.

Peck has not competed in a Craftsman Truck Series event since the June 26 trip to Pocono Raceway. He drove the No. 41 Chevrolet for Cram Racing Enterprises, and he finished 29th overall.

The Pennsylvania native has 35 career Truck Series starts split between a variety of teams. A pair of 18th-place finishes at Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway stand out as his career-best performances.

Peck Motorsports Has Attempted Multiple Events

The 2023 season opener provides Peck Motorsports with another opportunity to compete in the Craftsman Truck Series. The organization has attempted several races in the past few seasons, but it has failed to qualify for them. This includes attempts at Daytona in both 2020 and 2021.

The most recent race on Peck Motorsports’ schedule was in 2022. Mason Maggio tried to qualify for the August 13 race at Richmond Raceway, but he did not make the 36-truck field. Maggio was one of six drivers that did not qualify in a packed lineup.

Peck Motorsports has qualified for several events since its inception in 2011. The most recent was the 2017 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway when Peck started 32nd in the No. 63 Chevrolet before finishing 32nd due to an electrical issue.

Peck Motorsports most recently competed at Daytona during the season-opening race in 2015. Peck finished 27th overall after a crash on Lap 49 collected him and 11 other competitors.

There Will Be Several Drivers Attempting To Qualify

Peck Motorsports will face a significant hurdle as it attempts to qualify for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. There will be a stacked field of full-time and part-time drivers alike.

The list includes such drivers as Kaden Honeycutt (Roper Racing), Tyler Ankrum (Hattori Racing Enterprises), Jack Wood (Kyle Busch Motorsports), Chase Purdy (Kyle Busch Motorsports), Nick Sanchez (Rev Racing), and Bryan Dauzat (FDNY Racing).

Tricon Garage, in particular, has five entries that will all attempt to qualify for the race at Daytona International Speedway. The list includes Corey Heim, Tanner Gray, Jason White, Dean Thompson, and Taylor Gray. The younger Gray will not be eligible to drive the No. 17 at Daytona as he is not 18 years old yet.

The list continues with ThorSport Racing’s four entries, Front Row Motorsports’ one entry, Hill Motorsports’ one entry, Halmar Friesen Racing’s one entry, and GMS Racing’s three entries. Spire Motorsports will also be in attendance as Corey LaJoie attempts to qualify for his first Craftsman Truck Series race since the 2014 season.

There will be more confirmed entries ahead of the trip to Daytona International Speedway. However, this information will not be available until NASCAR releases the official entry list. This will likely be on Monday, February 13, or Tuesday, February 14.