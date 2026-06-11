NASCAR Pocono Entry List Shake-Up: Two Driver Changes, One Entry Removed

Pocono Raceway weekend has brought several notable changes to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series entry list.

While much of the field remains unchanged heading into Saturday’s race at “The Tricky Triangle,” three entries stand out from the list released this week. Two teams will have different drivers behind the wheel compared to their most recent appearances, while another notable car from earlier this season is absent altogether.

The changes involve Richard Childress Racing and JR Motorsports, with a pair of NASCAR Cup Series stars once again appearing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series field.

Here’s a look at the biggest entry-list developments for Pocono.

Cleetus McFarland’s No. 33 Chevrolet Not Entered

One of the most noticeable absences from the Pocono entry list is Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33 Chevrolet.

The part-time entry has appeared multiple times during the 2026 season, including starts by social media personality and racer Cleetus McFarland. McFarland made his series debut with the team at Rockingham before returning for another start at Nashville.

However, the No. 33 Chevrolet is not entered for this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway.

As of now, Richard Childress Racing has not announced when the car will compete again. While the organization’s full-time entries remain on the entry list, the additional No. 33 Chevrolet will not be part of the Pocono field.

For fans who followed McFarland’s transition into NASCAR competition earlier this year, the absence of the No. 33 is one of the more significant changes heading into the weekend.

Carson Kvapil Takes Over the No. 9 Chevrolet

Another notable change comes at JR Motorsports.

The No. 9 Chevrolet’s most recent appearance came at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Ross Chastain drove the car to Victory Lane in one of the organization’s occasional fifth-car entries.

This weekend, Carson Kvapil will take over driving duties in the No. 9 Chevrolet.

Kvapil has been one of JR Motorsports’ top young drivers throughout the season and now gets another opportunity in equipment that recently visited Victory Lane. The move gives the No. 9 entry a different look compared to its last appearance while keeping a proven JR Motorsports driver in the seat.

William Byron Replaces Kyle Larson in the No. 88 Chevrolet

The final major change involves JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson drove the car in the series’ most recent race at Nashville, giving fans another chance to watch one of NASCAR’s biggest stars compete outside the Cup Series ranks.

For Pocono, William Byron will take over the No. 88.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has made several O’Reilly Auto Parts Series appearances this season and immediately becomes one of the strongest contenders in the field whenever he enters. Pocono will mark Byron’s final scheduled start in the series this season.

His arrival gives the No. 88 team another proven race-winning driver as it heads to one of NASCAR’s most unique tracks.

Pocono Field Looks Different Than It Did Just Weeks Ago

Entry-list adjustments are common throughout a NASCAR season, but this weekend’s changes stand out because they involve several recognizable names.

With Cleetus McFarland’s No. 33 Chevrolet absent from the field, Carson Kvapil moving into the No. 9 Chevrolet, and William Byron taking over the No. 88 Chevrolet, the Pocono lineup looks noticeably different than it did only a few weeks ago.

As teams prepare for the challenge of Pocono Raceway’s unique three-turn layout, those changes add another layer of intrigue to an already important weekend on the NASCAR schedule.