NASCAR Race Team Forced to Scrap Planned Kyle Busch Tribute

A heartfelt tribute to Kyle Busch will never make it onto the racetrack.

Nitro Motorsports had planned to honor the late two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with a special paint scheme for ARCA Menards Series driver Thomas Annunziata during Friday’s race at Lime Rock Park. But before the tribute could become reality, the team was forced to abandon the idea.

The planned scheme, inspired by Busch’s iconic yellow M&M’s Toyota from his championship-winning NASCAR career, came together only after the 41-year-old’s sudden death in May. According to a Nitro Motorsports representative, the concept was developed quickly, but there simply wasn’t enough time to complete the project before race weekend.

Instead of seeing the tribute take the green flag, fans are left with another reminder of just how deeply Busch’s legacy continues to resonate throughout the NASCAR garage.

Thomas Annunziata Wanted to Honor His Childhood Hero

For Annunziata, the tribute was personal.

Shortly after Busch’s death, the 21-year-old revealed that the NASCAR Hall of Famer had been his favorite driver since childhood and played a major role in inspiring his own racing career.

“He’s one of the biggest reasons I fell in love with racing in the first place,” Annunziata wrote. “Ever since I got into NASCAR, part of me always hoped that one day I’d get the chance to race against him.”

Those words became the inspiration behind Nitro Motorsports’ tribute concept, which would have carried Busch’s unmistakable M&M’s colors onto the No. 70 Toyota during Friday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Lime Rock Park.

However, the team confirmed Thursday that the tribute plans had been scrapped.

A Nitro Motorsports representative told WBTV the idea “came together quickly,” but the timeline simply “didn’t work out” for everyone involved.

Busch’s Legacy Continues to Inspire NASCAR’s Next Generation

Although the tribute won’t reach the track, Annunziata’s admiration for Busch remains evident.

The New Jersey native is enjoying the strongest season of his young career, entering Lime Rock Park second in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings behind Nitro Motorsports teammate Jake Bollman. He has recorded top-10 finishes in nine of the first 11 races of the season, including five top-five results.

Lime Rock also holds special significance for Annunziata. He earned his first ARCA Menards Series victory at the Connecticut road course in 2025 after starting from the pole and leading nearly half the race.

While fans won’t see the planned Kyle Busch tribute this weekend, the story behind it serves as another example of the lasting impact Busch continues to have on a new generation of racers.

Even without the special paint scheme taking the green flag, Annunziata’s words make clear that Busch’s influence extends far beyond championships and race wins, continuing to shape the careers and dreams of young drivers who grew up watching one of NASCAR’s all-time greats.