Rajah Caruth Makes Debut in New NASCAR Series

A rising NASCAR driver is about to make his debut in a new series. Rajah Caruth, who runs full-time in the ARCA Menards Series and part-time in the Xfinity Series, will make his first start in the Camping World Truck Series.

Spire Motorsports announced the news on June 1. The team revealed that Caruth will take over the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for the June 4 race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Caruth will have “Confluence Festival: Crossroads of Concert & Community” as his primary partner. The music festival will take place at WWTR on June 2-5 and will feature such acts as Nelly, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell, Kameron Marlowe, and many others.

It's time for the new era. Watch the trailer for the next NCWTS driver at Spire Motorsports. Coming soon to @WWTRaceway 🎬 @rajahcaruth_ pic.twitter.com/834j0lhnKh — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) June 1, 2022

“I’m thrilled to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway with Spire Motorsports and Chevrolet. To drive the Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet Silverado and represent the Steward family and World Wide Technology is truly an honor. I’m grateful to represent them on and off the racetrack. This is the big break I’ve been striving for and I’m going to make it count.”

Previous Spire Motorsports Drivers Are Not Eligible To Compete

Caruth will use the opportunity to make his Camping World Truck Series debut. He will also help out Spire Motorsports considering that its past guest drivers will not be eligible to compete at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Truck Series race outside of St. Louis kicks off the Triple Truck Challenge, which awards $50,000 to the winner of the race. Drivers that compete for points in the Xfinity Series and Cup Series are not allowed to compete in these bonus events considering that they have historically won at a higher rate than the Truck Series regulars.

Austin Hill, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, and William Byron have all made starts for Spire Motorsports during the team’s first Truck Series season. Byron captured the race at Martinsville and secured the first win for Spire, but now Caruth will take over and attempt to perform well in his debut.

“Rajah Caruth is a rising star and we’re thrilled the help him take the next logical step in his career this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson in a press release. “Rajah has a tremendous upside and he’s proven that on multiple occasions in the ARCA Menards Series.

“He has the kind of talent Spire Motorsports looks for and this type of opportunity is exactly what my partner T.J. Puchyr and I had in mind when we decided to field a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team. We’re grateful to our friends with the Confluence Festival and World Wide Technology for helping us pull it all together so Rajah can make his first Truck Series start this weekend.”

Caruth is Midway Through a Busy Season

The trip to World Wide Technology Raceway continues a very busy season for Caruth. He is currently competing full-time in the ARCA Menards Series and part-time in the Xfinity Series while driving for both Rev Racing and Alpha Prime Racing.

Caruth, who ran full-time in the ARCA Menards Series East in 2021, is the points leader in the ARCA Menards Series. He has made five starts with four top-10 finishes and three top-fives. This run includes the runner-up behind Nick Sanchez at Kansas Speedway on May 14.

Caruth made his Xfinity Series debut on April 2. He joined Alpha Prime Racing at Richmond Raceway and took over the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro. Despite having no experience in the series, Caruth qualified 22nd and finished 24th overall. He returned to the entry at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, but a suspension issue ended his day early.

Caruth will make four more starts for APR during the 2022 season. He will return to the team at Pocono Raceway on July 23, Kansas Speedway on September 10, Martinsville Speedway on October 29, and Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

