Epic New Trailer Drops for ‘Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR’ [WATCH]

On Saturday, May 29, NASCAR will dive deep into the villains of professional stock car racing, as well as the fiercest rivalries in the sport’s history. These storylines will take center stage during “Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR.” Prior to the premiere at 4 p.m. ET, NASCAR has released a special trailer.

The clip showcases the biggest fights, rivalries, and names that will be part of the special documentary. There are glimpses of Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, and Kurt Busch among others, as well as discussions about fights in NASCAR’s history. Even retired NFL star Greg Olsen provides commentary about one particular round of fisticuffs.

Don't mess with these guys. 🍿 Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR premieres Saturday at 4 PM ET on FS1. pic.twitter.com/VMVvOMGsvL — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 27, 2021

“Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR” airs on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. FS1 will provide coverage for the special feature immediately after the Xfinity Series race comes to an end. The ARCA Menards Series race will then cap off the day at 7 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Has Some Incredible Rivalries in its History

Whether it was Jeff Gordon vs. Earnhardt or Kyle Busch vs. Dale Earnhardt Jr., there has been no shortage of intense rivalries. Racing fans love to argue about their favorite drivers, and they celebrate run-ins between them on the track.

In the 1990s, there was no bigger feud than Gordon vs. Earnhardt. The Intimidator was the old school racing legend that struck fear into the hearts of his opponents. Gordon was the newcomer from California who burst onto the scene and started contending for Cup Series championships. The two men butted heads and took part in several memorable races.

Earnhardt won four of his seven championships during a five-year span (1990, 1991, 1993, 1994). Alan Kulwicki was the only man to hoist the trophy in the early 90s, doing so in 1992. However, Gordon began dominating immediately after Earnhardt captured his final championship.

The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet won the championship in 1995 and then went back-to-back in 1997 and 1998. He topped Earnhardt several times during this span, only adding further fuel to the rivalry.

The Special Will Cover Some of NASCAR’s Most Heated Moments

Throughout NASCAR’s history, there have been some significant fights and incidents after wrecks. Kevin Harvick went after Greg Biffle while Kyle Busch threw some punches at Joey Logano. There are countless other examples, many of which will take center stage during “Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR.”

One of the most famous incidents involved Matt Kenseth and Tony Stewart. The two drivers collided at Bristol Motor Speedway and slammed into the wall. Smoke was unable to continue in the race, but Kenseth’s ride was in better condition. As he prepared to continue in the race, Stewart threw his helmet at the side of the stock car and then walked off.

Another fight featured Gordon and Brad Keselowski after a late collision at Texas Motor Speedway. Keselowski tried to fit through a hole, but he spun Gordon and eliminated him from the final four in the process. The driver of the No. 24 responded by confronting Keselowski on pit road. At first, there were only harsh words between the two men, but Kevin Harvick shoved Keselowski closer to Gordon and set off a massive brawl on pit road.

NASCAR will highlight these rivalries, fights, and on-track incidents during the special broadcast of “Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR.” The documentary begins on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, providing fans an opportunity to take a trip down memory lane while tuning into FS1.

