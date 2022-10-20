RFK Racing Drops New 2023 NASCAR Scheme

RFK Racing has set the stage for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has released a new, “modern” scheme for Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang.

The Cup Series organization teased the scheme during the week leading up to Homestead-Miami Speedway. RFK Racing then provided the first full look on October 20. The team showed off the blue Ford Mustang highlighting Fastenal, which features new door number fonts and Milwaukee logos on the hood.

Any supply chain looks best with Fastenal, and any track will look best with this new ride ✨ 💯 Introducing @Chris_Buescher's 2023 @FastenalCompany Ford- debuting this wknd in Miami 🌴 pic.twitter.com/hwSQ83eCjg — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) October 20, 2022

The scheme will also feature some other subtle details during the 2023 season. There will be a hexagon pattern on the side that is supposed to highlight the company’s supply chain capabilities. There will also be a “modernized” name rail for Buescher.

“When it comes to car design, we always try to find creative ways to make our brand stand out, and that becomes a fun challenge when designing an object that moves at 200 mph,” said Brooke Mlsna, Vice President of Marketing at Fastenal. “Our 2023 design has our blue branding front and center coupled with a hex-tech pattern.

“This pays tribute to our founding product line, which has evolved over the decades into a high-tech inventory management solution for our customers. Tying it all together is our new tagline: Where Industry Meets Innovation. It all emphasizes our mission of bringing innovative solutions to business customers everywhere.”

The Scheme Will Debut During the 2022 Season

While the Fastenal scheme will appear multiple times during the 2023 Cup Series season, it will actually make its debut months earlier. Buescher will put the scheme on display during the race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Following the trip to Florida, Buescher will bring back the Fastenal scheme for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He will strive to cap off a season in which he has posted career-high numbers in top-10 finishes (10) and top-five finishes (three). Buescher also won his second-career race, which was Fastenal’s first time visiting Victory Lane in the Cup Series.

“First off, I’m thankful to Fastenal for their continued support of our team and the dedication to not only our performance on the track, but the support they give in other areas of our shop and its operations,” Buescher said in a press release. “In this sport, it says a lot to be able to maintain a partner to this level for a long time, and we’re grateful that Fastenal has made us better on and off the track. The new scheme is a great refresh for an already-recognizable car, and we look forward to putting it in victory lane again in 2023.”

This Scheme Marks RFK Racing’s Second Reveal

RFK Racing still has three races remaining in the 2022 Cup Series season, but the team is taking time to set up its 2023 lineup. The Fastenal scheme is actually the second that the team has revealed ahead of the trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Taking it to the streets 👊🏼 Proud to announce @keselowski will be bringing The No. 6 @EGVBusinessPark Mustang to the streets of Chicago in 2023 🏙️ pic.twitter.com/UugNcmj0zX — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) October 17, 2022

On October 17, RFK Racing announced that Brad Keselowski will have a new partner during the 2023 season. He will work with Elk Grove Village, a suburb of Chicago featuring the country’s largest industrial park.

Keselowski will put Elk Grove Village on display during the Fourth of July weekend trip to the Windy City. He will take on the first-ever street course race on the streets of Chicago while trying to win his first race away from an oval track.

This partnership with Elk Grove Village is actually a multi-year deal. This means that Keselowski and RFK Racing will showcase the suburb during events other than the inaugural Chicago street race.