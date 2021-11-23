Richard Petty Motorsports Reveals New, Multi-Year Sponsor

Richard Petty Motorsports has made a major announcement to kick off the offseason. The team revealed that FOCUSfactor will be the primary sponsor of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro for 26 races of NASCAR Cup Series season.

RPM streamed the announcement live on multiple social media platforms on Tuesday, November 23. The special video began with voiceover work from Erik Jones and Richard Petty as they discussed eliminating distractions, as well as the total team effort that leads to championships. They then revealed that FOCUSfactor, a brain health supplement leader, will be the “alpha partner” of the No. 43 as part of a multi-year deal.

Champions think alike. Champions FOCUS. Thrilled to be teaming up with FOCUSfactor for 26 races in 2022! Learn more: https://t.co/KxANBvWIRD pic.twitter.com/3ZlnwHBAJ2 — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) November 23, 2021

“NASCAR represents a very rich opportunity for FOCUSfactor,” Jack Ross, chairman and chief executive officer at Synergy CHC Corp., said in a statement. “To be partnered with Richard Petty Motorsports, and their rich history of excellence, is an amazing opportunity for the FOCUSfactor brand. Having Erik Jones, a proven NASCAR Cup Series winner, and one of NASCAR’s most talented young drivers, behind-the-wheel of our FOCUSfactor Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is something we are incredibly excited about.”

This deal represents FOCUSfactor’s first foray into NASCAR. The company will join Jones and RPM for multiple years while the team strives to get the No. 43 back in Victory Lane for the first time since Aric Almirola in 2014.

The New Partnership Will Debut in California

.@RPMotorsports has landed a 26-primary sponsorship deal for next season with brain supplement brand @GetFocusFactor, which is making its first foray into NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/WV5R2BTqLK — Adam Stern (@A_S12) November 23, 2021

The announcement showed off the blue and green FOCUSfactor scheme that will run during the 2022 season and beyond. Jones will first showcase this new partner during the Busch Light Clash weekend at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5-6.

RPM also revealed two other events where FOCUSfactor will play a prominent role. The brand will take over the No. 43 for the season-opening Daytona 500 and the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I am really happy to welcome FOCUSfactor as a partner with Richard Petty Motorsports,” Jones added in the press release. “With 26 races on board our Next Gen No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, it will be great to get behind this program and learn more about how we can support each other. Our team has really gained momentum over the last month of this year’s 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. We are even more focused on improving those finishes to start the new year strong, and with FOCUSfactor on board, we are guaranteed to be successful. It would be awesome to bring this new partner their first win – I cannot wait to get started with them.”

In addition to providing a new scheme for the No. 43, FOCUSfactor will also take a prominent role on Jones’ firesuit, the crew apparel, the team transporter, and the RPM pit box.

FOCUSfactor Will Provide Crucial Support for RPM

One of the smallest teams in NASCAR, RPM hasn’t always had the same level of funding as other big names. There have been fewer partners and fewer opportunities to make the No. 43 a contender once again.

Adding FOCUSfactor on a multi-year deal provides more stability for the single-car organization. There will be guaranteed funding for a multitude of races as Jones tries to put the Next Gen Chevrolet into Victory Lane.

“We are looking forward to the 2022 season – part of that excitement is the rollout of the Next Gen car, but we are equally as excited to establish a new partnership with FOCUSfactor,” Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports, said in a statement. “We await the opportunity to assist FOCUSfactor in leveraging our partnership across NASCAR and within the retail segment.”

READ NEXT: Spire Motorsports Unveils Major Move for 2022