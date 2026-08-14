Who’s on the Pole at Richmond? Full NASCAR Cup Qualifying Results

Ryan Blaney will start from the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway after turning the fastest lap in Friday’s qualifying session.
The Team Penske driver continues an impressive run in qualifying, earning his second consecutive pole, fourth pole of the 2026 season, and the fourth time in the last five races that he’ll start from the No. 1 position.
Blaney will lead the field to green in the Cook Out 400 as drivers battle on one of NASCAR’s most demanding short tracks.
Below is the full qualifying order and starting lineup following Friday afternoon’s session.
Full Richmond NASCAR Cup qualifying results
1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
7 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
10 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
11 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15 AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
16 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
18 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
19 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
20 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
29 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
30 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
32 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
33 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
36 Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
37 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney extends his qualifying streak
Blaney’s speed has become one of the biggest stories of the Cup Series’ late-season stretch.
After claiming the pole last weekend, the 2023 Cup Series champion backed it up with another No. 1 qualifying effort at Richmond, giving Team Penske the top starting spot for the second straight race.
The pole is Blaney’s fourth of the year and continues a remarkable stretch in which he has started first in four of the last five Cup Series events.
Track position has historically been critical at Richmond Raceway, making Friday’s qualifying session one of the most important of the weekend. Blaney will now try to convert another pole-winning performance into a victory under the lights in Saturday night’s Cook Out 400.
Who’s on the Pole at Richmond? Full NASCAR Cup Qualifying Results