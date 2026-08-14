Who’s on the Pole at Richmond? Full NASCAR Cup Qualifying Results

Ryan Blaney will start from the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway after turning the fastest lap in Friday’s qualifying session.

The Team Penske driver continues an impressive run in qualifying, earning his second consecutive pole, fourth pole of the 2026 season, and the fourth time in the last five races that he’ll start from the No. 1 position.

Blaney will lead the field to green in the Cook Out 400 as drivers battle on one of NASCAR’s most demanding short tracks.

Below is the full qualifying order and starting lineup following Friday afternoon’s session.

Full Richmond NASCAR Cup qualifying results

1 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2 Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

4 Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

7 Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

10 Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

11 Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

12 John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

13 Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15 AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17 Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

18 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

19 Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

20 Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21 Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22 Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

23 Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

24 Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

25 Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26 Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

27 Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet

29 Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet

30 Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

31 Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

32 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

33 Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34 Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

35 Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36 Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

37 Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney extends his qualifying streak

Blaney’s speed has become one of the biggest stories of the Cup Series’ late-season stretch.

After claiming the pole last weekend, the 2023 Cup Series champion backed it up with another No. 1 qualifying effort at Richmond, giving Team Penske the top starting spot for the second straight race.

The pole is Blaney’s fourth of the year and continues a remarkable stretch in which he has started first in four of the last five Cup Series events.

Track position has historically been critical at Richmond Raceway, making Friday’s qualifying session one of the most important of the weekend. Blaney will now try to convert another pole-winning performance into a victory under the lights in Saturday night’s Cook Out 400.