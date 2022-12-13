Historic NASCAR Track Undergoes Full Repave

Another historic NASCAR venue is ready to host some more events. Rockingham Speedway has undergone a complete repave, which will set the stage for races.

The track’s social media account has been providing updates for multiple months. On October 28, there was a photo posted on Twitter that showed the conveyor system going through a dry run. The account has since shown glimpses of the milling process and the start of the repave.

The repaving is complete! Let’s go racing!! 🏁🏁🏁😎 pic.twitter.com/R4RzjFjHjX — Rockingham Speedway (@Rockingham1965) December 13, 2022

December 12 provided the biggest update. The account tweeted out a photo that showed the fresh asphalt and confirmed that the track is ready for some more racing. Now there are only questions about which series will head to the 1.017-mile venue in North Carolina.

The renovations were made possible by the American Rescue Plan. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled a plan that would send $10 million each to Rockingham Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The amounts changed in November 2021 as Gov. Cooper allocated a total of $40 million.

The repave was only part of the proposed renovations. There will also be new lights installed and renovations made to the existing corporate suites as Justin Jones, the vice president of operations, sets out to attract NASCAR, ARCA, the CARS Tour, and Formula Drift.

The Rock Held Numerous National Series Events

The Rock holds a special place in the hearts of NASCAR fans. One reason is that the one-mile track hosted numerous national series events with the biggest names in stock car racing.

Rockingham Speedway — which previously had the name of North Carolina Speedway — first hosted a Cup Series event in 1965. Curtis Turner won the inaugural event after leading 239 of the 500 laps.

The track remained on the Cup Series schedule through the 2004 season as some of the biggest names in NASCAR history won races. Richard Petty captured 11 checkered flags at the track while David Pearson captured five. Cale Yarborough added seven wins of his own.

The list of Rockingham winners included such drivers as Jeff Gordon, Terry Labonte, Dale Earnhardt, Ward Burton, Mark Martin, Bill Elliott, Rusty Wallace, and Dale Jarrett. Matt Kenseth was the final driver to win a Cup Series race at Rockingham Speedway.

The Track Hosted NASCAR Events Until 2013

The Cup Series no longer raced at Rockingham Speedway after the 2004 Subway 400, but there were other NASCAR events. Andy Hillenburg purchased the track at auction in 2007 and began hosting events in 2008.

The Truck Series held two events at Rockingham Speedway before the track went into foreclosure in 2016. Kasey Kahne won the 2012 race while Kyle Larson won in 2013. They faced off with Joey Logano, Matt Crafton, Chase Elliott, Jeb Burton, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, and many other current drivers.

Along with the Truck Series events, the track also hosted the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Tyler Reddick, Ty Dillon, Parker Kligerman, Sean Caisse, and Joey Logano all celebrated wins at the historic track.

With the repave complete, it is now possible that more drivers will add their names to this list. Though NASCAR will first have to decide if it will bring any of the three national series back to the North Carolina track.