Ross Chastain Lands New Contract Extension: Details

Trackhouse Racing has made another big move. The NASCAR Cup Series team has signed Ross Chastain to a deal that will keep him in the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro for a very long time.

Trackhouse Racing met with media members at Daytona International Speedway on February 16 and announced the news. They did not provide the exact number of years, but team executive Ty Norris indicated during the press conference that Chastain’s “beard will be gray” by the time the deal runs out.

✍️ inked in. @RossChastain has signed a multi-year deal to stay in The House! #ThisIsTrackhouse pic.twitter.com/YfqJLa111z — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 16, 2023

It’s taken a lot of years, a lot of hard work and sacrifice plus a lot of help from a lot of people, but I can safely say I have found a home at Trackhouse Racing,” Chastain said in a press release. “There is nowhere in the world I would rather be and nothing I would rather do than race the No. 1 Chevrolet in NASCAR for Justin and the people at Trackhouse Racing.”

Chastain Quickly Made an Impact at Trackhouse Racing

Chastain has spent several years competing across the three national series while splitting his time between teams. In the Cup Series alone, he made starts for Spire Motorsports, Roush Fenway Racing — now RFK Racing — and Premium Motorsports before he joined Chip Ganassi Racing for a full-time season in 2021.

Chastain only spent one year with CGR before team owner Justin Marks purchased the organization’s NASCAR assets. This initially left him without a role for 2022, but Trackhouse Racing quickly signed the Melon Man to a two-year deal.

Chastain quickly made an impact after taking over the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. He won two races — Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway — which put him into the playoffs.

Once the playoffs began, Chastain continued to turn in strong performances. He added seven top-10 finishes — five top-fives — before ending the year second in the championship standings behind Joey Logano.

“Ross Chastain is the type of driver and type of person we want representing Trackhouse Racing, our employees, and our corporate partners,” Marks said. “You saw what Ross did with us in just our first year together and we think the future is even brighter. He brings a determination, dedication, and commitment to his job on and off the track that uplifts everyone in our shop. I’m proud he is part of our organization.”

Trackhouse Racing Has Taken Care of Multiple Deals

The muti-year deal with Chastain was the last major important piece of business for Trackhouse Racing to take care of before the start of the 2023 Cup Series season. The team had already reached an agreement with the other driver in the building.

Trackhouse Racing announced on Wednesday, February 15, that Daniel Suarez had signed an extension of his own. Like Chastain’s deal, there were not any details provided other than the fact that this covers multiple seasons.

With Chastain and Suarez both secure in their respective rides for multiple years, Trackhouse Racing can now move forward and focus on pursuing more race wins and return trips to the playoffs. This quest will begin with the Daytona 500 on February 19, and then it will continue with the rest of the 36-race schedule.