Ross Chastain Is Not Concerned About ‘Payback’

There are multiple drivers that have talked about ‘payback’ during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain has heard the comments directed at him, but he is not concerned.

The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro made the comments during a press conference at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He explained that the entire summer has been a learning experience for him and that he now approaches races differently than he did earlier in the year. He also detailed his focus during the remaining events on the schedule.

“Go race. I think that is what is so great about this sport, is that every seven days we pack up and move the circus to another town and we do it all again,” Chastain said. “I feel like I am in a good spot in the garage. The summer was definitely tough, and I learned a lot from a lot of that and we will continue to learn and evolve throughout this sport and this series.

“It’s incredible to race against your heroes, but it’s kind of odd and humbling when your heroes get mad at you. So, it’s been a learning experience for sure.”

Hindsight is 20/20 for Chastain

The summer did not play out particularly smoothly for Chastain. He had some run-ins with multiple drivers on the track, he received a penalty at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for cutting part of the course, and he struggled to contend for top-10 finishes during the final six races of the regular season.

Would Chastain go back and make some changes if he could? Absolutely. However, this is not possible, so he will just have to move forward and take care of business in the remaining 2022 Cup Series races while fighting for a spot in the championship four.

“Some of the things that I did throughout the summer — looking back — I would do them different,” Chastain added. “Some of it would just be my stance after the race that I would do different. But a lot of on-track stuff, I could definitely clean up. In the Cup Series, I’ve never driven cars this fast and I wanted to just take full advantage of it because I thought it might go away.

“Now, as I’ve seen throughout the playoffs — what’s really opened my eyes — Trackhouse’s arrival is here is to stay. We’re not just a flash in pan early in the season when the car was fresh and nobody really knew how the springs and shocks were.”

1 Driver May Not Deliver Payback

One of the most vocal drivers during the 2022 season has been Denny Hamlin. He has had multiple run-ins with Chastain, and he has indicated that there may be payback at a pivotal time.

One of the main opportunities will be Martinsville Speedway, the race that serves as the final opportunity to punch a ticket to the championship four. If Chastain still needs to secure his spot, Hamlin or another driver could choose to disrupt his race. Though this is not at the top of Hamlin’s mind.

The driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry met with media members on October 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He faced questions about whether Chastain is “still in his crosshairs.” Hamlin responded by saying that the only thing he remains focused on is taking the checkered flag. he will figure everything else out afterward.