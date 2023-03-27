RSS Racing Opens Door for NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut

RSS Racing is providing an opportunity for a new driver to make their NASCAR Xfinity Series debut. Chris Hacker will join the team while making his 12th career national series start.

According to a tweet, Hacker will make his debut at Richmond Raceway. He will take over the No. 38 Ford Mustang while Morgan & Morgan continues to serve as his primary partner. Additionally, UBPN.org (United Brachial Plexus Network) will also support Hacker as he takes on a new challenge.

“This is an incredible opportunity and a dream come true. Huge thanks to the Sieg family, Graf family, @forthepeople, and everyone else that made this happen!” Hacker said on Twitter on March 27.

Hacker entered the 2023 season with 10 career starts in the Craftsman Truck Series, split between 2021 and 2022. He has since made one start for On Point Motorsports, which resulted in a 25th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway.

Hacker’s schedule with On Point Motorsports will continue with trips to Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18, World Wide Technology Raceway on June 3, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 11, and Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14. Prior to these races, however, he will join forces with a new team in a new series

The Second Partner is Fitting

The United Brachial Plexus Network is a nonprofit organization that “strives to inform, support, and unite families and those concerned with brachial plexus injuries, its treatment, and prevention worldwide.”

This is a significant partner for Hacker considering that he made NASCAR history the first time he suited up for a national series race. He is the first known driver to race with a brachial plexus injury that limits the movement in his left arm.

The Indiana native underwent three major surgeries, which included nerve grafting and tendon transfers. Hacker was ultimately able to gain enough mobility in his arm to pursue a racing career, which has included a top-10 finish in his lone ARCA Menards Series race. He achieves this by resting his left arm on the wheel while steering with his right arm.

“Excited to have UBPN.org on the car this weekend too!” Hacker continued. “With them supporting kids with Brachial Plexus Injury, it hits home with me having them on the car. I’m thankful to have partners that align so close to my lifestyle/beliefs!”

The No. 38 RSS Racing Ford Has Featured Multiple Drivers

RSS Racing fields multiple entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with multiple drivers. Ryan Sieg is the team’s full-time wheelman, and he primarily controls the No. 39. Though he started off the season in the No. 38.

The other two drivers are Kyle Sieg and Joe Graf Jr. The younger Sieg drove the No. 38 at Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway before returning to the No. 28, the entry that Alex Labbe controlled for two races.

Graf has made three starts in the No. 38 Ford Mustang as part of a deal that includes 28 events. He took over the entry at Phoenix Raceway before returning at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas.

Graf will not be in the No. 38 at Richmond Raceway. The reason is that he will suit up for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team that filled out his schedule with a five-race deal. Graf has already made two starts in the No. 19; the trip to Richmond Raceway will be his third. He will also join JGR at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15 and Kansas Speedway on September 9.