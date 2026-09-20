Super Bowl Champion Spotted at NASCAR Bristol Cup Race

Bristol Motor Speedway had no shortage of star power Saturday night.

Brad Pitt generated plenty of attention throughout the NASCAR Cup Series weekend, but another familiar face from the sports world was also spotted behind the scenes before the race: Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.

The former NFL quarterback attended the Bristol night race as a guest of 23XI Racing and got an up-close look at NASCAR’s pre-race operation. Wilson was spotted inside the drivers meeting before later crossing paths with Pitt during a busy night at the Tennessee short track.

Russell Wilson Gets Behind-the-Scenes Look at NASCAR at Bristol

Wilson wasn’t simply watching Saturday night’s race from afar.

The Super Bowl XLVIII champion attended the Cup Series drivers meeting, where he was photographed talking with NASCAR figures before the field took to the half-mile track. Wilson was at Bristol as a guest of 23XI Racing, the Cup Series organization co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

His presence created another notable crossover between two of America’s biggest sports. Wilson spent more than a decade in the NFL and became one of the league’s biggest stars during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship.

Saturday night gave him a much different view of elite-level competition.

Wilson was also seen meeting Pitt inside the drivers meeting. The brief interaction brought together a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in a setting neither is normally associated with: a packed NASCAR drivers meeting at Bristol.

Brad Pitt, Russell Wilson Add to Star-Studded Bristol Night

Pitt had a much more prominent official role in Saturday’s festivities as a co-grand marshal for the Cup Series race. He spent time around the track before the race, met NASCAR drivers and joined in giving the command to fire engines.

Wilson’s visit was more understated, but it added another major name to an already memorable night at Bristol.

The celebrity appearances came amid an emotional evening for the NASCAR community, which also celebrated the life and legacy of Kyle Busch. The familiar M&M’s colors returned to the track as part of the tribute, while Busch’s family and fans honored the late two-time Cup Series champion.

With Pitt commanding attention throughout the speedway and Wilson quietly taking in NASCAR from the inside, Bristol delivered plenty to see before the green flag ever dropped.