Sam Hunt Racing Brings Back IndyCar Driver for Part-Time Schedule

The No. 26 Toyota GR Supra will have a familiar face for two upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series races. Santino Ferrucci will return to Sam Hunt Racing after running a part-time schedule in 2021.

SHR issued a press release on July 6 after spending multiple days teasing the reunion. The team confirmed that Ferrucci will take over the No. 26 Toyota at Pocono Raceway on July 23. His primary sponsor will be Freedom Alliance, a charitable organization focused on helping combat veterans overcome the mental, emotional and physical wounds of war.

Ferrucci will also take over the No. 26 Toyota on July 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. Sam Hunt Racing will reveal his primary partner at a date closer to the Xfinity Series race.

“I’m super excited to be back with Sam and the team!” Ferrucci said in a statement. “It’s been a long time coming since last year, and I’m excited to be back behind the wheel of an Xfinity car with Toyota. I think the momentum from the past two years has been really good.

“I’ve been in a good spot mentally, and I am driving the best I ever have. I think having the experience of both IndyCar and NASCAR is very helpful. It will be easier to go to an Xfinity car this year instead of last year’s transition from an Xfinity car to an IndyCar and vice versa.”

Ferrucci Made His NASCAR Debut During the 2021 Season

Ferrucci, who has made 43 starts in the IndyCar Series, made the leap to stock car racing during the 2021 season. He joined Sam Hunt Racing, which was in its first full-time Xfinity Series season, and he started seven races.

Ferrucci made his debut at Homestead-Miami, and he finished 30th overall. He then returned to the entry and posted top-15 finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Pocono Raceway. Ferrucci rounded out his schedule with a return to Atlanta and a trip to Talladega Superspeedway.

The trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway will mark Ferrucci’s first road course start in a stock car. However, he has four previous starts at the track in the IndyCar Series, which resulted in two top-10 finishes. He added in 15th and 12th-place finishes in his other two starts. Now he will try to achieve success in a different vehicle.

Sam Hunt Racing Spent Time Teasing the Deal

There were indications that Ferrucci would return to the Xfinity Series organization prior to the announcement. After all, Sam Hunt Racing spent time tweeting out some videos showcasing Ferrucci at the race shop.

The first clip showed Ferrucci walking around the SHR shop while holding a steering wheel. He kept bumping into stock cars, trays, jacks, and employees. Ferrucci also attempted to carry a Goodyear tire in one arm and his steering wheel in the other while still bumping into objects.

The videos continued with Ferrucci walking around the shop and asking different employees if they were hiring. Another showed the team locking him in the conference room to keep him in one place.

Finally, the team released a video showing Ferrucci and Hunt setting his schedule, which poked fun at his run-ins with other drivers such as Josh Berry. This particular clip showed Josh Berry giving Ferrucci double middle fingers during the race at Phoenix.

