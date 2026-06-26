‘But I’m Still Mom’: Samantha Busch Opens Up About Life After Kyle Busch’s Death

The unimaginable grief of losing her husband has not changed the reality that every morning, two young children still need their mom.

In a deeply personal Instagram post shared on June 25, Samantha Busch reflected on life one month after the death of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, offering an honest look at the emotional balancing act of grieving while raising their children, Brexton and Lennix.

Alongside new photos of herself embracing her daughter, Lennix, Samantha wrote candidly about the daily struggle of moving forward after losing “the love of my life.”

“I lost the love of my life, my person, and my best friend,” she wrote. “The man I built a life with and the person I thought I would grow old with.”

Then came the line that became the heart of her message:

“But I’m still Mom.”

‘Grief Doesn’t Stop Parenting’

Samantha explained that while many people have praised her strength over the past month, that’s not how she feels behind the scenes.

“People keep asking me how I stay so strong. The truth is, I don’t feel strong most days. I miss Kyle every second of every day. I want to curl up in a ball and cry.”

But she says parenthood doesn’t pause for heartbreak.

“Grief doesn’t stop parenting. The morning still comes. There are questions to answer, tears to wipe away, races to get to, bedtime stories to read, and two kids trying to make sense of a loss that no child should ever have to face.”

She added that Brexton and Lennix still need “hugs, comfort, laughter, routines, and someone to help carry their hurting hearts while mine is shattered.”

One passage painted an especially vivid picture of what those mornings now look like.

“When your children are hurting, something inside of you just takes over. You get up early, have a good cry, and then go make the pancakes. You answer the questions the best you can when you still have so many of your own.”

Samantha said she smiles for her children even “when you’re in physical pain because you miss him so much,” doing everything possible to let them continue being kids despite the weight of their loss.

“As a mom, all you want is for your children to feel safe, loved, and protected, even when your own world has fallen apart.”

Brexton and Lennix Continue to Be Her Reason to Keep Going

The post was accompanied by tender new photos showing Samantha holding Lennix, a quiet reminder of the family that remains at the center of everything following Kyle’s death.

She closed her message with a promise that has become her motivation through the hardest days.

“They are the reason I keep putting one foot in front of the other. For Brexton. For Lennix. For him.”

The emotional post quickly drew messages of support from friends and followers, including Nicole Halpin, who commented, “If not with him than for him. The ache and pain that comes with raising these little grieving children is more than most can ever comprehend.”

Since Kyle’s passing, Samantha has continued to share glimpses of her family’s journey through grief while honoring his memory. Her latest message offered perhaps her most intimate reflection yet, not just on losing her husband, but on finding the strength to keep showing up every day for the two children they raised together.