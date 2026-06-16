Samantha Busch Reveals the Two Signs She Believes Kyle Sent After His Death

In the weeks since Kyle Busch’s death, Samantha Busch has often spoken about the comfort she has found in the stories, memories, and messages shared by fans, friends, and members of the NASCAR community.

On Tuesday, she opened up about two deeply personal experiences that she believes were signs from her late husband during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

In an emotional Instagram post, Samantha reflected on the grief she has been carrying since losing Kyle and shared two moments that stood out to her as reminders that his presence is still being felt by those who loved him most.

“One of the greatest gifts these past few weeks has been hearing people’s stories about Kyle,” Samantha wrote. “Every memory, photo, and message has helped me feel connected to Kyle in ways I can’t fully explain and made me want to share some moments that brought me comfort over these unimaginably hard weeks.”

The first moment centered around a simple pair of sandals.

According to Samantha, Kyle had kicked off his sandals in their bathroom after Brexton’s birthday party, and they remained exactly where he left them. About a week after his death, during what she described as one of her hardest nights, she found herself unable to sleep.

“Most of the night, I spent sobbing, wishing I could feel his arms wrapped around me one more time,” she wrote.

After eventually giving up on sleep, Samantha walked into the bathroom and noticed something she says she had never seen before.

“There, shining directly across Kyle’s sandals, was a rainbow. Not anywhere else in the bathroom, just across his sandals,” she wrote. “I literally laid down on them and felt a bit of peace, like he was giving me a sign.”

Samantha acknowledged there is a scientific explanation for how the rainbow appeared, noting that sunlight was reflecting through the bathroom chandelier. Still, she said that after more than a decade in the home, she had never witnessed anything like it before.

Samantha Busch Shares a Second Moment That Brought Her Comfort

The second experience happened during a church service.

Samantha said a bird was flying around the church throughout the service, something she had never seen happen before. At one point, the bird flew near where she was sitting and appeared to look directly at her before flying away.

Later in the service, she heard a noise and opened her eyes to discover the bird standing near her feet.

“I know some people will say it was just a bird and just a rainbow. Maybe they’re right,” Samantha wrote.

But given the timing and the grief she has been navigating, she said both moments felt meaningful.

“Standing in the same church where we said goodbye to Kyle a few days earlier, and carrying a grief that still doesn’t feel real most days, it felt like more than a coincidence to me.”

NASCAR Community Continues Supporting the Busch Family

The post quickly drew responses from friends and members of the NASCAR community.

Among those leaving messages of support were former Miss Universe and longtime family friend Mariel Swan, Katy Harrell, Allison Latos, and Morgan Bell.

Samantha concluded her message by sharing what those experiences have come to mean to her during the grieving process.

“It feels like God is reminding me that I’m not alone and that Kyle is letting me know he’s okay, that he’s close, and that somehow he’s still walking beside us.”

For many NASCAR fans who have followed Samantha’s journey since Kyle’s passing, the post offered another heartfelt glimpse into the way she and her family continue to honor his memory while navigating life without one of the sport’s most beloved figures.