NASCAR Just Revealed Another Challenge Awaiting Drivers in San Diego

NASCAR teams heading to San Diego this weekend got one important piece of information before the sport’s inaugural race at Qualcomm Circuit. While drivers and crew chiefs still face countless unknowns at the new venue, Goodyear confirmed they will at least be working with a familiar road-course tire package.

On Tuesday, Goodyear announced tire selections for NASCAR’s first race weekend at Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado, confirming that Cup Series teams will use the same road-course tire specification raced earlier this season at Circuit of The Americas and Watkins Glen.

At first glance, that might not sound like major news. But for teams preparing for NASCAR’s first visit to the 3.4-mile circuit, familiarity could prove valuable.

Goodyear Removes One Unknown Ahead of NASCAR’s San Diego Debut

San Diego represents one of the biggest question marks on the 2026 NASCAR schedule.

The new circuit winds around Naval Base Coronado and San Diego Bay, measuring 3.4 miles with 16 turns. According to NASCAR, it is the longest track on the 2026 schedule and will host all three national series during the inaugural race weekend.

Unlike established venues, teams have no NASCAR race data to reference. There are no previous race notes, setup books or historical trends to lean on as they prepare for the event.

That is why Goodyear’s announcement matters.

Cup Series teams will use the same Goodyear Racing Eagle road-course tire specification previously raced at Circuit of The Americas and Watkins Glen this season. The tire was also used at all six road- and street-course races during the 2025 campaign.

“Visiting a new track brings a new set of challenges for the industry, but one constant for the teams will be their Goodyear Racing Eagle tires,” Justin Fantozzi, Goodyear’s director of racing for the Americas, said in a statement.

“The road-course specification we introduced for the Cup Series last season will be raced for the ninth time this weekend, and we have seen consistent performance at other road and street courses. That familiarity gives teams a reliable baseline as they prepare for a new venue.”

Familiar Tires Won’t Eliminate San Diego’s Biggest Questions

While the tire package will be familiar, nearly everything else about the weekend remains unknown.

Drivers will be competing on the circuit for the first time in NASCAR competition. Crew chiefs will be forced to make decisions with limited information. Teams will spend much of the weekend learning how the track surface, braking zones, passing opportunities and race strategy unfold in real time.

Goodyear also confirmed that NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams will use familiar road-course tire packages.

Cup Series teams will have nine dry-weather tire sets available for the weekend, including five new sets designated for the race. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series teams will each receive six dry-weather sets.

Wet-weather tires will also be available across all three national series if conditions require them.

Even with a familiar tire package, San Diego remains one of the most unpredictable stops on NASCAR’s schedule.

Goodyear may have removed one variable before NASCAR’s debut at Qualcomm Circuit, but the biggest questions will not be answered until drivers finally take the green flag on one of the sport’s newest and most anticipated venues.