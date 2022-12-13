SMI Shows Off Progress at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The All-Star Race will not take place until May, but Speedway Motorsports has provided an important update. The company in charge of the NASCAR track has shown off the progress at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

A group of media members headed to the historic track on December 13 for a firsthand look at the ongoing work. The North Wilkesboro Speedway account also tweeted out a video showing off a large view of the track and the massive amount of work being done.

According to information provided to the media members, there will be multiple changes ahead of the annual All-Star Race, the first at the historic track. The list includes LED lighting, a new wall, a new SAFER barrier, and fencing. The SAFER barrier is not yet in place, but one of the videos showed a wooden framework.

There Will Be a Focus on Preserving History

The work at North Wilkesboro Speedway is fascinating considering that there will be major updates while other things will remain the same. There will be new lights, an improved drainage system, and a SAFER barrier, but the seats and Victory Lane will remain the same.

Similarly, the classic signage will still be in place for the All-Star Race. The massive Winston Cup Series mural will still be in place as part of preserving history. The only main work, according to Racing America’s Matt Weaver, will be a covering that preserves the paint on the walls.

The goal is to strike an important balance. Speedway Motorsports wants to preserve the history of the iconic track while still modernizing the mechanics and making the necessary upgrades to host national series races.

1 Thing Will Remain the Same for the May Races

There will be numerous upgrades made to North Wilkesboro Speedway before the Craftsman Truck Series race and the Cup Series All-Star Race in 2023. However, one important thing will remain the same.

SMI confirmed that there will not be a repave prior to NASCAR’s return in May. The drivers will all have to contend with the old asphalt while battling for the win. This means that the drivers will have to worry about tire wear if there are long, green-flag runs.

There will be a repave at North Wilkesboro Speedway at some point. However, the goal was to get at least one more year out of the existing racing surface considering that worn surfaces lead to loose cars, which only makes the races better.

SMI examined the surface after the numerous races in August and determined that it was certainly worn out. However, they believed that they could get another year of racing with some work. For example, the crews sealed some of the cracks as part of the renovations.

The only major change to the surface was on the apron. SMI’s crews put down concrete, which will sit under the SAFER barrier. This will serve multiple purposes. The barrier will not have to be removed as part of the repave. Additionally, it should prevent water from sitting under the SAFER barrier.