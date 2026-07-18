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NASCAR Starting Lineup at North Wilkesboro: Full Grid After Qualifying Is Canceled

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Ryan Blaney drives the No. 12 Team Penske Ford during the NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway.
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Ryan Blaney will start from the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at North Wilkesboro after qualifying was canceled because of rain.

Persistent rain forced NASCAR to cancel Cup Series qualifying Saturday afternoon at North Wilkesboro Speedway, leaving the starting lineup for Sunday’s Window World 450 to be determined by the sport’s performance metric.

That puts defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney on the pole after he topped the metric heading into the weekend. Ty Gibbs will start alongside him on the front row, while Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar and Tyler Reddick round out the top five.

The weather also created a much different challenge for several playoff contenders. Kyle Larson will have to work his way forward from 27th, Bubba Wallace rolls off 26th, Chase Briscoe starts 30th and AJ Allmendinger lines up 35th.

Although qualifying was canceled, NASCAR announced plans to still hold a practice session before Sunday’s race.

Full NASCAR Starting Lineup at North Wilkesboro

  1. Ryan Blaney
  2. Ty Gibbs
  3. Christopher Bell
  4. Carson Hocevar
  5. Tyler Reddick
  6. Erik Jones
  7. Denny Hamlin
  8. Shane van Gisbergen
  9. Chris Buescher
  10. Chase Elliott
  11. Joey Logano
  12. Austin Dillon
  13. Ross Chastain
  14. Austin Cindric
  15. William Byron
  16. Michael McDowell
  17. Daniel Suarez
  18. Todd Gilliland
  19. John Hunter Nemechek
  20. Cole Custer
  21. Ryan Preece
  22. Ty Dillon
  23. Brad Keselowski
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. Alex Bowman
  26. Bubba Wallace
  27. Kyle Larson
  28. Josh Berry
  29. Zane Smith
  30. Chase Briscoe
  31. Noah Gragson
  32. Connor Zilisch
  33. Austin Hill
  34. Riley Herbst
  35. AJ Allmendinger
  36. Cody Ware
  37. Chad Finchum

Sunday’s Window World 450 serves as the semifinal round of NASCAR’s In-Season Challenge. With the field set by the performance metric instead of qualifying speeds, several drivers will have plenty of ground to make up once the green flag drops at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Maggie MacKenzie Maggie MacKenzie covers NASCAR for Heavy.com. She previously worked for NASCAR.com, where she reported, wrote, and edited race-weekend coverage and traveled to key events throughout the season. She has more than ten years of experience in sports media and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. More about Maggie MacKenzie

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NASCAR Starting Lineup at North Wilkesboro: Full Grid After Qualifying Is Canceled

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