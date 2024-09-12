Todd Gilliland Deserves Some Respect as He Heads Into 100th Cup Series Start

Todd Gilliland will join the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series competitors for the September 15 race at Watkins Glen, a milestone event because it’s the 100th points-paying race in the Next Gen/Gen 7 car. For the Front Row Motorsports driver, the race has even more significance because it is his 100th career start in the sport’s top series.

The 24-year-old driver reflected on those first 99 starts dating back to the 2022 Daytona 500 and how things have changed.

“Just thinking about making my 100th start this weekend, it’s pretty cool,” Gilliland said. “When you’re at your first one, and for my first Daytona 500, I thought that was the coolest moment ever getting to achieve that and race in the Daytona 500. And now getting to start 100 more Cup races, it’s really, really cool.

“The difference I feel showing up to the racetrack and how much more competitive that we’ve gotten recently makes a big difference. And just super excited to still be around. And, you know, hopefully to many hundred more starts ahead of me.”

Todd Gilliland Stats Prove He’s Earned His Place in Cup Series

Todd Gilliland saying that he’s “super excited to still be around” shows just how grateful he is to be in this sport. He knows firsthand how challenging it can be to compete at the sport’s top level after watching his father, David, do it for years.

The younger Gilliland has proven that he belongs by showing consistent improvement since his debut in 2022. In his rookie season, he managed a pair of top 10s, 11 top 20s, led 11 laps, and had an average starting position of 27.5 and average finishing position of 23.2.

A year later, he improved in all but one category, earning four top 10s, 15 top 20s, and an average starting position of 25.8 and average finish of 22.0. He didn’t lead any laps.

In 2024, the No. 38 pilot has continued on his upward trajectory. Through 27 races, he’s earned the same number of top 10s and top 20s as 2023, but more impressively, has led a career-best 126 laps. Unsurprisingly, his average starting and finishing positions are also career bests at 21.4 and 19.9, respectively.

How Gilliland Compares to Competition

Gilliland’s numbers in 2024 are marked improvements over his previous two seasons. Interestingly, they stack up well when compared to many of his competitors, including his own teammate Michael McDowell.

This year the No. 34 car has two top 5s and two more top 10s compared to Gilliland, but has three fewer top 20s at 12 and three more DNFs at six. That last figure is the main reason the 2021 Daytona 500 champ has a higher average finishing position of 21.1.

Outside of Front Row, Gilliland’s 19.9 average finish is better than two playoff drivers in Austin Cindric (20.2) and Harrison Burton (25.9), and veterans, including Austin Dillon (22.8), Corey LaJoie (23.1), Ryan Preece (21.4), Erik Jones (22.2), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (21.6), and Justin Haley (22.9).

In 333 career Cup starts, the elder Gilliland never earned a win. That being said, if the youngster, whose average annual numbers are already better than his father’s, continues on his steady progression up through the field, it’s not hard to envision him making a trip to Victory Lane one day in the future. And it all started with the Next Gen car.