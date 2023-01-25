Primary Partners Reunite With Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports

Todd Gilliland is back for more NASCAR Cup Series starts at Front Row Motorsports. He will return to the No. 38 Ford Mustang while reuniting with some key partners.

Front Row Motorsports made multiple announcements about Gilliland’s lineup ahead of the 2023 season. One prominent example is the return of Georgia Peanuts. The company will be back as a primary partner as it takes over the No. 38 Ford Mustang at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July and Talladega Superspeedway in October.

Georgia Peanuts made its debut on the No. 38 during Gilliland’s rookie season. The company took over during the spring trip at Atlanta Motor Speedway when Gilliland finished 27th. It then returned for the trip to Talladega Superspeedway in October when the rookie finished seventh overall.

“We’re excited to be returning with Front Row Motorsports in 2023 and to support Todd Gilliland,” said Joe Boddiford, Chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission, in a press release. “Todd and everyone at Front Row Motorsports have been great ambassadors for Georgia Peanuts, our farmers, and all the race fans who love to snack on Georgia Peanuts on race day.”

The Boot Makes Its Return

Georgia Peanuts is not the only company to announce its return for the 2023 season. Boot Barn will also be back as part of an expanded partnership with Front Row Motorsports.

According to a press release from January 24, the 2023 season will mark the third consecutive year of this partnership between FRM and Boot Barn. The company will take over the No. 38 Ford Mustang for four points-paying races and an exhibition event.

The No. 38 Boot Barn Ford will make its season debut during the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway. It will then return for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, the fall trip to Kansas Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Gilliland had Boot Barn as his primary partner for four points-paying races in 2022. His best outings with the company were a pair of 16th-place finishes — one at Circuit of the Americas and one at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We are fortunate to have such a great partnership with Boot Barn because they really engage with the fans and our team,” Gilliland said in a press release. “I am just a huge fan of everyone behind Boot Barn and how great the cars always look. Hopefully, we can deliver impressive results in 2023 with Boot Barn on the sides and hood this season.”

Additionally, Boot Barn will return as a primary partner of Zane Smith and the No. 38 team in the Craftsman Truck Series. The company will take over the reigning champion’s Ford F-150 at Martinsville Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Gilliland Also Landed a New Partner

Boot Barn and Georgia Peanuts will both return to the No. 38 team alongside some other key partners. Additionally, a new partner will make its debut during the 2023 Cup Series season. Gener8tor Skills will take over the Ford Mustang as part of a three-race (points-paying) primary deal.

Gener8tor Skills will first take over the No. 38 Ford Mustang during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The Wisconsin-based company will then make its points-paying debut during the season-opening Daytona 500.

Gener8tor Skills will round out its schedule with two unique events. It will join Gilliland for the Chicago Street Race on July 2 before heading to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13.

“Gener8tor Skills Accelerator is a perfect tool for those passionate NASCAR fans who may be looking for a job in high-demand roles or for those working remotely with companies across the country,” said Cole Shearer, Vice President, gener8tor Skills Accelerator. “We offer various free programs for fans to take advantage of and our partnership with Todd and Front Row Motorsports will help us connect to fans and educate them about all our programs.”