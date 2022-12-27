Trackhouse Racing Partners With Kyle Larson’s Racing Series

Trackhouse Racing continues to branch out with unique moves. The NASCAR Cup Series organization has now partnered with Kyle Larson’s midweek series.

Trackhouse Racing announced the news on December 27. The organization confirmed that it had partnered with racer Shane Stewart and Larson’s High Limit Racing for its first event sponsorship. Shane Stewart’s Heartland of America Presented by Trackhouse will take place at Lakeside Speedway on April 11, 2023.

🚨NEWS🚨 Trackhouse has partnered with @shanestewartrcg and Kyle Larson’s @HighLimitRacing to bring you the 2023 Heartland of America Showdown @Lakeside_Spdwy on April 11, 2023! Make sure to grab your tickets: https://t.co/6bYLYSUyIL pic.twitter.com/edTWvmDujD — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) December 27, 2022

“Partnering with my old dirt racing pals @shanestewartrcg and @KyleLarsonRacin on Trackhouse’s first ever event promotion. Let’s go!” Marks tweeted after the announcement went live.

This event at Lakeside Speedway is one of the most important on the 2023 High Limit Racing schedule. It boasts a $50,000-to-win prize, which will only increase the level of intensity among the racers in attendance.

Tickets for the event at Lakeside Speedway are currently available for purchase. The Ticket Hoss mobile app powered by PitPay is the way to obtain them in advance.

The Series Held Its Debut in 2022

High Limit Racing, which Larson and Brad Sweet revealed in July, will officially launch in 2023. This midweek Sprint Car series will feature 12 events — 11 points-paying — with sizable prize purses, headlined by the two “marquee” events that will feature a $50,000-to-win prize and help make up a $140,000 purse.

The majority of the events will have a $23,023-to-win prize. Though the event at Ohio’s Wayne County Speedway will raise this number to $32,023. Finally, the new series will have a points fund at the end of the year totaling $120,000. All of these events will be exclusive to FloRacing.

While the series will not officially begin until 2023, there was one event in 2022 that provided a glimpse for the fans. High Limit Racing headed to Lincoln Park Speedway on August 16 and took part in the High Limit Open.

This inaugural event featured a prize purse worth $70,000, $22,022 of which went to race-winner Buddy Kofoid. There were several prominent racers in contention for this prize, including such names as Tyler Courtney and Cale Thomas.

There were also guests from the ranks of NASCAR in Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The current driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet in the Cup Series had the best finish of the group as he took the checkered flag fourth overall. Bowman was sixth and Larson was 10th.

Trackhouse Racing Continues Its Expansion

The partnership with High Limit Racing continues Trackhouse Entertainment’s list of significant moves. The company has continued to turn heads both in NASCAR and away from the track while continuing to expand.

One recent example took place on December 13. Trackhouse issued a press release and announced the creation of Trackhouse360, a new division that will scale “the Trackhouse brand into creative and compelling original content, non-traditional merchandise and apparel extensions, event promotion, and international expansion.”

Trackhouse did not provide a large number of details about the new division, but there was some information available. Specifically, the company will develop a digital media and content house under the Trackhouse umbrella, which it will use to tell important stories about the motorsports industry.

“There are millions of passionate NASCAR fans, even more fans of auto racing, and even more when you broaden it to include our general love for cars and speed,” owner Justin Marks said in a press release. “Within those circles, there are endless amounts of rich stories waiting to be told. We’re taking this next year to establish the Trackhouse brand and the stories that encircle it.”