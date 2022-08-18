Ty Gibbs Debuting New NASCAR Scheme at Darlington Raceway

The No. 54 is going to showcase a bright, new scheme during the Xfinity Series return to Darlington Raceway. Ty Gibbs will showcase Shriners Children’s Hospital on his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra.

Joe Gibbs Racing revealed the new scheme on August 18, ahead of the trip to Watkins Glen International. The No. 54 will feature a red base with yellow door numbers and yellow Shriners Children’s Hospital logos. There will also be special graphics commemorating 100 years of Shriners Children’s providing care.

🚨 NEWS & NEW PAINT 🚨 @shrinershosp has partnered with @TooToughToTame for the "Shriners Children's Darlington Labor Day Weekend." @TyGibbs_ will be running a design commemorating 100 years of Shriners Children's providing life-changing care to more than 1.5 million kids. pic.twitter.com/aTVdeX8DGw — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) August 18, 2022

Gibbs took part in a special event on August 18 to showcase this new scheme. He headed to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Greenville and unveiled the red No. 54. Gibbs spent time with the patients and staff before pulling the cover off his Toyota GR Supra.

Gibbs Has Limited Starts at Darlington Raceway

When Gibbs heads to Darlington Raceway to showcase his new scheme, it will only be for the third time in his Xfinity Series career. He only has two prior starts at the track — one in 2021 and one earlier in 2022.

Gibbs has not achieved much success at The Lady in Black, one of NASCAR’s most difficult tracks. He only finished 18th during his debut, and then he finished 16th in 2022 after starting the race from the pole in a throwback “shark” scheme highlighting Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte.

Gibbs had speed during the 2022 race. He finished second behind JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson in Stages 1 and 2 while adding more points to his season total.

However, Gibbs got buried in the middle of the pack during a final stage that featured multiple cautions for on-track incidents and drivers using a variety of pit strategies, including one incident on the final lap that collected several cars.

Gibbs Will First Showcase a Different Bright Scheme

Now 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 is a 🔥 suit! pic.twitter.com/orSRuS9c3V — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) August 17, 2022

The debut of the Shriners Children’s Hospital is still weeks away. It won’t happen until September 3. Gibbs will first head to Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway for two pivotal races.

The road course race in New York will feature a different bright scheme. Gibbs will take on Watkins Glen while driving the yellow and black No. 54 Cub Cadet Toyota GR Supra and seeking his second consecutive win. He also captured the Michigan race before the off-week.

The last time Gibbs headed to Watkins Glen for an Xfinity Series race, he turned in a strong performance. He started 15th overall in what was only his fourth road course race in the series, but he worked his way to the front of the pack.

Gibbs led 43 of the 82 laps during the road course race, and he secured points in Stage 2. He ultimately went on to hold off AJ Allmendinger after taking the lead for the final time with three laps remaining in the race. Now he will return to the road course and try to defend his win.

