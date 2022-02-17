Weather Forecast for Daytona Race Weekend

The 2022 NASCAR season kicks off with a packed weekend of racing at Daytona International Speedway. There are always concerns about rain during the opening weekend, but the forecast calls for mostly favorable conditions.

According to the Weather Channel, there is the biggest cause for concern on Friday, February 18. The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-80s during the day and a 21% chance of rain. The Camping World Truck Series race will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET as the temperatures begin to drop into the high 50s.

The forecast for Saturday, February 19, calls for much better conditions. The temperatures on Saturday will be in the high 60s while the chance of rain will drop to a mere 3% as both the ARCA Menards Series and Xfinity Series drivers take on their respective races.

Of course, the biggest event of the weekend is the Daytona 500 on February 20 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX). This race will take place under mostly sunny conditions with only a 4% chance of rain. The temperatures should be in the low 70s.

Rain Has Delayed Multiple Daytona 500s

There is always a cause for concern heading toward the season-opening Daytona 500. The reason is that multiple have dealt with weather-related delays and postponements.

The 2020 Daytona 500 is a fitting example. This high-profile event that featured then-President Donald Trump taking a lap around the track in The Beast started late due to rainfall in Florida. The drivers were able to head onto the track and begin the Great American Race, but even more rain brought the race to another halt after 20 laps.

The track crews spent multiple hours trying to dry the racing surface and get the big event underway, but their efforts were ultimately in vain. NASCAR made the decision to postpone the Daytona 500 to the following day.

The 2021 Daytona 500 had similar issues. The race began as planned, but it came to a halt after a wreck on Lap 15. Rain and lightning then halted the cleanup efforts and brought out the red flag.

The race remained in a rain delay that lasted six hours and pushed the restart well into the night. The teams prepared to get back to racing around 9 p.m. ET, and then they headed out onto the track. NASCAR was able to complete the entire race as planned despite the delay, which Michael McDowell won after a massive crash unfolded on the final lap.

The Great American Race Will Feature Several Special Guests

With the weather forecast calling for fantastic conditions, the race fans can stop worrying about rain. Instead, they can look ahead to the all of the pre-race festivities, as well as the season-opening event.

There will be multiple guests on hand for the Daytona 500. Country singer Luke Combs will return for his second consecutive season to set the stage for the opening race. He will perform for a completely sold-out venue, likely while wearing a classic Dale Earnhardt jacket.

Fellow country singer Trace Adkins will also take part in the pre-race festivities. He will perform the national anthem while Pro Football Hall of Fame member Charles Woodson will serve as the grand marshal. The former Raiders and Packers defender will give the most famous command in motorsports and tell the drivers to start their engines.

