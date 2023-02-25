Rain & Snow Disrupt NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers headed to Auto Club Speedway on February 25 for the second race of the season. However, uncharacteristic rain and snow disrupted the day’s schedule.

According to an announcement from NASCAR, the Xfinity Series race will now take place on Sunday, February 26. It will follow the Pala Casino 400 Cup Series race, and it will start at approximately 5 p.m. PT. FS2 will provide coverage for the 150 laps of action.

OFFICIAL: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race has been moved to tomorrow (Sunday) at 8p ET on FS2 and the FOX Sports App» https://t.co/82cGlF9XJq pic.twitter.com/zWc1oZdcJi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 26, 2023

Daytona winner Austin Hill will lead the field to green in his No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro as the evening approaches. John Hunter Nemechek will join him on the front row while driving the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota GR Supra. They will lead the pace laps and then battle for the lead after taking the green flag.

The Rain Created Concerns Early on February 25

The issues arose early on February 25. The rain fell heavily in Fontana, which led to NASCAR canceling practice and qualifying for both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. The sanctioning body also canceled all Cup Series activity for the day, which meant that the teams had to stay away from the garage area.

The inclement weather continued to create concerns throughout the afternoon. The rain turned to snow as massive flakes began dropping at the track, which led to countless drivers and crew members staring at the sky to make sure that it was real. Though the snow did not accumulate on the ground.

The weather began to turn shortly after 12 p.m. PT, which prompted NASCAR to send the fleet of vehicles out onto the track and begin the drying process. This continued for hours as the sun began to peek out from behind the clouds.

There was some optimism just before 3 p.m. PT. The drivers took part in intros, and they listened to the national anthem. They even fired the engines and headed out for their pace laps.

This optimism quickly faded, however, as the rain began to fall once again. Drivers such as Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill made comments over the radio about the amount of water on the track. Cameras in other vehicles showed rain falling through the roof flaps.

NASCAR brought the field back down pit road and displayed the red flag. This led to another hour of waiting as the rain continued to fall at Auto Club Speedway. It ultimately got to the point where NASCAR had to postpone the race and prepare for a doubleheader Sunday.

Multiple Drivers Will Take Part in Both Races

Racing fans will have two opportunities in one day to watch NASCAR drivers battle for the win and a spot in the playoffs. They will have a packed afternoon and evening at Auto Club Speedway.

Three Cup Series drivers will also have a busy day. Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon will now attempt to complete both races in a single day. This means that they will complete 400 miles to start the day and then they will complete another 300 miles immediately after.

This will be a marathon day for all of the drivers, but they are up for the challenge. Chastain, in particular, told FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass during a morning media session that he wants to race, especially with this being the final event on the current configuration of Auto Club Speedway. He will certainly get this opportunity while driving for both DGM Racing and Trackhouse Racing.