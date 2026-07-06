NBA Analyst Terms LeBron James An ‘Awful Fit’ For Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is 41 years old. Yet, all the NBA trade market buzz has surrounded him the moment James became a free agent. As of now, there is no confirmation of which jersey the Akron-born will don in the coming season. And while Rich Paul and the legend himself are surely looking to sort things out, the speculations have not stopped even for a moment. According to popular belief, the Cleveland Cavaliers are a strong contender to bring back their former icon. But NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor had some real contrasting opinions.

LeBron James Might Face ‘Deja Vu’ At Cleveland

In a recent X post, O’Connor explored the idea of James joining the Cavaliers. And he does not think that it is a good idea for James to join his former team. O’Connor said, “I don’t get the appeal of Cleveland for LeBron other than the fact it’s home. James, Mitchell and Harden is an awful fit. Not enough D, not enough off-ball movement. Not enough spacing with Allen and Mobley either. A flawed bench. I just don’t get it.”

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He further added, “If he’s going to Cleveland for a homecoming, sure, that’s a great story for the final chapter. But Cleveland’s roster needs a lot of work to make any sense for basketball reasons.”

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Well, on paper, the trio of James Harden , Donovan Mitchell, and the 4-time NBA champion might look like an interesting prospect. Over the last few years, Cleveland has shown a lot of promise in the regular season. Unfortunately, the playoffs have been a frontier that the Cavaliers have failed to conquer. To address this situation, the front office brought in Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers last season. Yet, the fortunes did not change.

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Back in Los Angeles, James did look more comfortable when he played as a duo with either Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves . This can happen all over again in Cleveland, which would, in turn, hurt the interests of both parties. Meanwhile, despite all the negative narratives, the Cavaliers look determined to orchestrate a reunion. And for that, the front office might also add in Bronny James

Will The Cavaliers Trade For Bronny James To Have LeBron’s Nod?

Marc Stein recently reported that the NBA is almost certain that the 4-time NBA champion will join the Cavaliers. And that’s not all. Latest rumors have surfaced that the Cleveland front office is trying to rope in Bronny to tempt the former Lakers’ legend to join his son in Cleveland.

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A latest update on The Stein Line read, “One conspiracy whisper making the rounds: They want to make sure that they have open roster spots to be able to trade for the Lakers’ Bronny James in the event that they are able to welcome Dad back as a free agent signee.”

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Surely, the situation around James is getting interesting with each passing day. And as things stand now, Rich Paul has kept all the options open by listing 10 probable destinations for his 5-star client. And for the fans, they will have to play the waiting game as of now.