NBA Games Today: Will US Capitol Riots Suspend League Play?

As President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and somehow made it into the chambers of both the U.S. Senate and House, NBA fans are wondering if Wednesday’s game will continue as scheduled.

At the U.S. Capitol building, a woman was fatally shot in the neck, injuries to Capitol Police officers, reports of suspicious packages, while Vice President Mike Pence and numerous members of Congress needed to be rushed to safety. It’s an absolutely devastating scene in Washington and it’s questionable as to whether or not NBA athletes will want to play amid the national siege.

You have to wonder if today’s events in DC will affect NBA games being played tonight. https://t.co/uqNKnRxuDO — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) January 6, 2021

As of 5:15 p.m. ET, the NBA has not made an announcement regarding any of today’s scheduled games. Just before 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted:

“After the rioting and attack on democracy in Washington today, there’s been no formal discussion between the NBA and NBPA on postponing any of the league’s 11 games tonight, sources tell ESPN. The Washington Wizards are set to play the 76ers in Philadelphia.”

Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra “can’t believe” what he’s seeing take place in Washington. Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang tweeted, “Erik Spoelstra on today’s events in Washington: ‘Really disturbing images. … We didn’t talk about it formally as a group, but everybody is talking about it. The TV is on in the training room, all the coaches’ offices. We just can’t believe what we’re seeing.”

There are 11 NBA Games Scheduled for January 6

Barring any breaking news update, the following 11 games will take place on January 6:

Washington vs. Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. ET

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings at 10:00 p.m. ET

Numerous NBA Playoff Games Were Postponed Last Season to Boycott Racial Injustices

On August 26, the line between sports and politics blurred during the 2019-2020 NBA playoffs after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. Following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Bucks players released a statement that said they were unable to focus on basketball due to the events in Kenosha.

Kenosha is located about 40 miles south of Milwaukee, and Blake’s death triggered days of protest. Following the Bucks’ boycott, all of the games scheduled on August 26 and three games on August 27 needed to be postponed.

In response, President Trump slammed the NBA during a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Hurricane Laura. “They’ve become like a political organization and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country,” he said.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner also took a jab at the NBA during an interview with CNBC. “NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” Kushner said.

Referencing the Black Lives Matter shirts players wore once the NBA resumed its season following the coronavirus pandemic suspension, Kushner criticized players who “put a lot of slogans out” rather than “actual action,”

