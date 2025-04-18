Arkansas’ Karter Knox to Enter NBA Draft

University of Arkansas’ forward Karter Knox is entering the 2025 NBA Draft, the forward confirms.

Knox, who started 24 out of 36 games for the Arkansas Razorbacks, enters his name into the pre-NBA Draft process while retaining eligibility to return to college basketball:

“Dear Hog Nation – I want to thank you for the love and support this season. The journey has been a learning experience for me and my teammates, and for that I’m grateful … I’m excited to announce that I have decided to go through the 2025 NBA Draft process while maintaining my college eligibility.”

Knox enters the draft process as an unknown riser. After being substituted in for fellow Razorback Boogie Farland, Knox’s defensive and offensive prowess helped lead the team to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA tournament under head coach John Calipari. Knox averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and shot 35% from three point range in his freshman campaign.

Brother of Kevin Knox, the 9th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Knox is viewed as a larger wing that can swing between shooting guard and small forward. At 6’6″ and 220 lbs, he has an NBA frame to mold into a two-way player. While raw as a prospect, his game is comparable to New York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart as a two way player who thrives off the ball.

While not a set position, Knox’s profile could help him achieve success long term at either position with his defensive ability and shot making, once given a larger responsibility. A return to Arkansas could develop this, as coach Calipari has developed many of the top talents in the NBA today, and would be beneficial to the young forward.

Arkansas’ forward Karter Knox is entering the 2025 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 25-26th in New York.