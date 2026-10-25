Jalen Johnson Is Averaging a Triple-Double — But One Number Matters Most

Jalen Johnson is doing almost everything for the Atlanta Hawks, and the early numbers are getting difficult to ignore. Through three games, the forward is averaging 21.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists. His latest performance was arguably his most impressive yet, even though it ended in a loss.

Johnson finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and a career-high-tying 16 assists in Saturday’s 121-114 defeat to Houston. The Rockets built a 20-point lead before Atlanta rallied late, and Johnson was at the center of the comeback. The Atlanta Hawks fell to 2-1, but their star forward delivered another reminder of how much he can influence a game. And one number stands out above the rest: those 16 assists.

Jalen Johnson Is Averaging a Triple-Double After Three Games

Johnson has been remarkably consistent across Atlanta’s first three regular-season games. He opened with 20 points and 14 rebounds against Orlando, added 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists against Charlotte, then produced his 26-point, 16-assist performance against Houston. He has recorded at least 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists in every appearance.

That consistency is what makes his early triple-double average interesting. Johnson is not relying on one monster performance to inflate his numbers. He has contributed across the board in all three games, including Friday’s 128-81 blowout of Charlotte, when he played fewer than 30 minutes. His Houston performance was even more demanding: he played 38 minutes, matched his career high in assists and committed only two turnovers.

The 16 Assists Tell the Bigger Story

Johnson averaged 7.9 assists last season, already an impressive number for a forward. Through three games this season, he is averaging 10.0. His performance against Houston showed why that development matters: he created opportunities for teammates while also carrying a substantial scoring and rebounding load.

Atlanta nearly erased a 20-point deficit against the Rockets, cutting the margin to five in the closing moments. Houston ultimately held on, but Johnson’s playmaking helped keep the Hawks in the contest. He finished with more assists than any other player in the game, and his ability to create shots for others gives Atlanta another way to generate offense when its outside shooting struggles.

The numbers also provide a useful counterpoint to the idea that Johnson is simply on a scoring hot streak. He is shooting 44.4% from the field and just 14.3% from three-point range through three games. Those figures leave room for improvement, particularly from beyond the arc. Yet he is still producing a triple-double average because his rebounding and playmaking have remained strong even when his shot has not.

Can Johnson Maintain This Level of Production?

Three games cannot establish what Johnson’s season-long averages will look like. His shooting percentages will fluctuate, and maintaining 10 assists per game is a significant challenge. Opponents will also have more time to adjust to Atlanta’s offense as the season progresses.

Still, there are encouraging signs beyond the headline numbers. Johnson has been productive against three different opponents, contributed in both comfortable wins and a close loss, and continued to create opportunities without turning the ball over excessively. That combination is more meaningful than the triple-double average alone.

The Hawks will need Johnson to remain a central playmaker as they work through the early schedule. His latest performance did not prevent a loss, but it showed how he can influence the game in several ways at once. If the outside shooting improves while the rebounding and passing remain consistent, Atlanta could have an even more dangerous offensive centerpiece than the early numbers suggest.

For now, the triple-double average is a striking snapshot of Johnson’s start. The more important development may be that he is already operating as a scorer, rebounder and primary creator — all without needing his jump shot to be at its best.