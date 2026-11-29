The Atlanta Hawks have assembled enough defensive talent to make life difficult for almost anyone. Their next challenge might be finding someone who can do the same thing to opposing defenses.

Kyrie Irving would certainly fit that description.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a blockbuster trade Sunday that would bring the Dallas Mavericks star to Atlanta, giving coach Quin Snyder a proven scorer capable of changing the Hawks’ postseason outlook.

But acquiring Irving would require a significant sacrifice, including one of Atlanta’s most promising young players.

For a franchise trying to balance its immediate playoff ambitions with long-term development, the proposal presents an intriguing dilemma.

Hawks Would Sacrifice Kingston Flemings in Kyrie Irving Trade

Under Bailey’s hypothetical deal, Atlanta would receive Irving from Dallas.

The Mavericks would acquire veteran guard CJ McCollum, sharpshooter Corey Kispert, rookie Kingston Flemings and a top-four-protected 2033 first-round pick.

The centerpiece of Atlanta’s outgoing package would be Flemings, the eighth overall selection in the 2026 NBA draft.

The 19-year-old has already demonstrated considerable promise, particularly with his defensive effort and ability to create opportunities for teammates.

Flemings is shooting 40% from beyond the arc while averaging 6.8 assists per 75 possessions, according to the statistics cited by Bailey.

Those numbers make him an attractive long-term prospect for Dallas, where he could develop alongside Cooper Flagg, Zaccharie Risacher and Morez Johnson.

McCollum, meanwhile, would provide the Mavericks with veteran leadership and an expiring contract.

Kispert would offer additional perimeter shooting around Flagg.

But for Atlanta, surrendering Flemings and a future first-round pick would mean betting heavily on Irving’s ability to deliver immediate results.

The nine-time All-Star is 34 and has an extensive injury history.

Atlanta would be trading a young player with considerable upside for a shorter championship window.

Why Kyrie Irving Could Transform Hawks’ Offense

Bailey believes the gamble could be worthwhile.

The Hawks have emerged as Eastern Conference contenders, relying on a versatile defensive group featuring Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels and Luguentz Dort.

However, their offensive production hasn’t matched their defensive potential.

Atlanta ranks 20th in points scored per 100 possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass data cited by Bleacher Report.

That inconsistency could become especially costly in the playoffs, when defenses tighten and creating quality shots becomes more difficult.

Irving would provide an immediate answer.

His ballhandling, shot creation and experience in high-pressure games would give Snyder another option when opponents take away Atlanta’s preferred offensive actions.

Meanwhile, Daniels and Dort could help offset some of Irving’s defensive limitations.

The proposal also reflects Dallas’ competing priorities.

Bailey suggested that moving Irving would allow the Mavericks to build toward Flagg’s timeline rather than maximize their chances this season.

However, there is no indication that the two franchises are discussing such a trade.

Bailey’s proposal is hypothetical, not a report of ongoing negotiations.

For Atlanta, the question isn’t whether Irving could help.

It’s whether the Hawks are willing to sacrifice a promising young guard and valuable future assets for the opportunity to win sooner.