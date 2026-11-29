The Washington Wizards have a lot going on, and the presence of the former Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has led to a lot of negative discussion. The veteran guard is struggling to live up to his newly signed major contract.

As a result of the current climate for the Washington Wizards, Trae Young’s latest major milestone was a quiet accomplishment.

Young dished out seven assists in a recent game against the Orlando Magic. He moved up the NBA’s all-time leaderboard in assists, getting to No. 75. He passed Walt Frazier, who previously held the spot with 5,040 assists. Young is there with 5,045. Over 4,800 of those assists came before the Hawks traded Young away.

There are a handful of inactive NBA players in front of Young on the list. Next is Raymond Felton, who is No. 74 with 5,096 assists. Andre Iguodala, Jose Calderon, Ricky Rubio, Sleepy Floyd, Kenny Anderson, Norm Van Lier, and Rickey Green fill out the list before it reaches DeMar DeRozan, who is currently still active with the Denver Nuggets.

Wizards Have A Lot To Worry About

It’s hard for the Wizards to celebrate a Trae Young personal accomplishment at the moment.

On Saturday, the Wizards hosted the Magic, who came in and issued the Wizards a 116-91 loss. The Magic advanced to 8-10 on the year, while the Wizards dropped to 7-13.

After the game, the Wizards fired their head coach Brian Keefe. That’s just the first sign of Wizards ownership being ticked off and disappointed. If the losses continue to rack up, then more changes could be on the horizon.

Trae Young’s Wizards Run So Far

After seeing the court for just five games with the Wizards last year, Young has played in 20 games so far this season.

With an average of 34.5 minutes per game, Young has produced 17.2 points per game, while shooting just 37.4% from the field and 34.4% from three.

He is dishing out 8.9 assists per game and coming up with 1.3 steals per game.

After signing a four-year, $212.7 million contract during the offseason, Young has a lot of pressure to produce like an All-Star in Washington. So far, it’s been a struggle for the star guard and beyond.