Auburn’s Johni Broome to Enter NBA Draft

University of Auburn power forward Johni Broome has declared for the NBA Draft, as he announced on Instagram on Wednesday Night.

Broome, a five-year senior who played two years in Morehead State and his final three in Auburn, will enter the 2025 NBA draft after a decorated college career. Broome lead the Auburn Tigers to their second NCAA Final Four in program history, and scored 34 points in his final college game.

Broome acknowledged his decision to leave Auburn and thanked the university:

“These past three years at Auburn have been nothing short of incredible. From the moment I stepped on campus, I was welcomed with open arms by the coaches, my teammates, the managers, and every fan who wore orange and blue with pride. Thank you for believing in me and pushing me to become the best version of myself.”

The 22-year-old Broome is among the most polished and decorated players in the NCAA, and in many ways reminiscent of the Boston Celtic’s Al Horford. A career 16 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game, Broome is among the most impactful players in college basketball, and his combination of interior presence and high basketball IQ will impact winning on any level of basketball.

Johni Broome, though viewed as a late first round to early second round pick in the draft, he will likely contribute immediately to a playoff caliber team as a plug and play forward/center who has also shown the ability to stretch the floor.

Johni Broome has declared for the NBA Draft, and his combination of intellect and interior play will ensure a great future for the young big.