Georgia’s Asa Newell to Enter NBA Draft

University of Georgia forward/center Asa Newell has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, as reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Newell’s agent at Excel Sports Management told ESPN that the former Bulldog is leaving the program to enter the NBA Draft. Newell, 19, confirmed his intentions in an online post thanking the university.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to grow, compete, and to do what I love every single day/ I’m incredibly grateful to Coach White and the entire Georgia Staff for their constant support and belief in me. To my teammates- your hard work and brotherhood have made this journey unforgettable.”

“After spending time in prayer and seeking guidance, I have made the decision to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft. Go Dawgs.”

Newell’s lone season as a Bulldog will have NBA scouts entranced by his upside. To go along with his size at 6’11” and 220 lbs, Newell showcased a level of mobility and athleticism to go with an intensity that helped lead Georgia to a 20-13 record and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015.

In his freshman campaign in Georgia, Newell led the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding with 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game respectively while also flashing the ability to stretch the floor, shooting 29% from the three-point line. Newell’s abilities are also showcased defensively, where his high energy and motor help to make plays. Though young, his effort on court will be a must have for any team needing a young big.

Georgia forward/center Asa Newell has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, and his work ethic and skill combination will make him a sought after prospect.