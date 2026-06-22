AJ Dybantsa Reveals Celtics Decision Ahead of NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is approaching, and AJ Dybantsa is already making one thing clear: his days as a Boston Celtics fan are over.

That admission may surprise anyone who followed the future NBA star’s rise through Massachusetts basketball. Dybantsa grew up in Brockton and spent years proudly supporting Boston sports teams. In fact, his connection to the Celtics was once one of the defining parts of his basketball story.

Back in November 2025, Dybantsa spoke extensively about his hometown roots ahead of a Hall of Fame Showcase game at TD Garden, per Red Bull. The BYU standout described his excitement about returning home and reconnecting with family, friends, and familiar places.

People around him also highlighted how deeply invested he was in Boston sports culture.

“Anything Boston, basketball, football, baseball, he’s locked in,” BYU assistant Brandon Dunson said at the time. “You can’t tell him anything bad about Boston sports.”

His Celtics fandom dated back years. Dybantsa attended games during the Paul Pierce era after his father first brought him to TD Garden. Kevin Garnett became one of his favorite players, and he even owned Garnett’s No. 5 jersey as a child. As he grew older, he watched Isaiah Thomas help revive the franchise before Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown became the faces of the organization.

Now, however, Dybantsa views things differently.

Dybantsa Says Draft Process Changed His Perspective

During a recent appearance with Stephen A. Smith, Dybantsa revealed that he no longer considers himself a Celtics supporter.

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“I’m a Celtics fan, been to multiple Celtics games… now I’m not a Celtics fan anymore,” Dybantsa said. “Cuz I’m about to get drafted so I’m not going to be a fan of them. I told you I’m not a fan anymore so I don’t really care what they do.”

The comments were not directed at Boston itself. Instead, they reflected the mindset shift many elite prospects undergo as they prepare to enter the NBA.

For years, Dybantsa watched the league as a fan. Now he is preparing to become one of its newest faces.

The timing of his remarks also comes as speculation continues to build around where he will begin his professional career.

Wizards Continue to Be Linked to Dybantsa

According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, the Washington Wizards appear increasingly likely to select Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick.

“The Washington Wizards should take AJ Dybantsa with the first pick Tuesday night in the NBA draft. And I think they will,” Aldridge wrote.

Aldridge noted that Washington has closely tracked Dybantsa’s development for years. While Kansas guard Darryn Peterson remains firmly in the conversation, the longtime interest in Dybantsa could prove significant when draft night arrives.

The veteran reporter also emphasized that both prospects project as future stars and that Washington would benefit from either selection.

For Dybantsa, though, the focus appears to be on the next chapter rather than the team he once rooted for growing up.

A lifelong Celtics fan may be gone, but an NBA career is about to begin.