Celtics Make Notable Roster Move on 6-Foot-11 Center

The Boston Celtics declined Amari Williams‘ team option on Monday. Despite that, his time in Boston is not over.

NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Celtics and Williams have reached an agreement for him to return to the organization. Celtics writer John Karalis clarified that the new deal will be structured as a two-way contract, allowing Boston to keep him in the system without the financial commitment of the declined option.

Why Williams Stays in the Picture

Boston selected Williams with the 46th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and while his rookie production was modest, the front office clearly believes there is something worth developing. He appeared in 22 games this past season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in limited minutes.

At 6-foot-11, Williams has the physical tools that make him an intriguing long-term project. The Celtics need depth at center, and a two-way deal gives them the flexibility to continue developing him without using a full roster spot, while still keeping him available if an opportunity arises during the season.

Boston’s Busy Monday

The Williams agreement was just one of several roster moves the Celtics made on Monday. Boston also exercised team options on Neemias Queta, Jordan Walsh, and Dalano Banton, locking in several young pieces of their rotation heading into next season.

Together, these moves give Boston meaningful depth across multiple positions. Queta provides size and rim protection. Walsh offers wing versatility. Banton adds backcourt depth. Williams, even in a developmental two-way role, rounds out the frontcourt depth the Celtics have prioritized this offseason.

What It Means for the Celtics

With several of these depth pieces now secured, Boston’s roster is taking shape heading into the summer. The front office’s next major decision could be far more significant than any of Monday’s moves.

The Celtics remain connected to trade speculation involving Jaylen Brown. That conversation has continued even after the Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit ended with Antetokounmpo landing in Miami. With depth pieces like Williams now locked in, Boston has more flexibility to make a bigger move if the front office decides that is the right path forward.

Final Word for the Celtics

Amari Williams’ rookie season did not produce eye-catching numbers, but Boston clearly sees enough in his potential to keep developing him. The two-way agreement is a low-risk way to maintain that investment.

The bigger storylines for Boston this summer remain unresolved. But piece by piece, the roster is taking shape.