Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Proposal Sees Celtics Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

Rumors linking the Boston Celtics with Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to persist.

The two-time MVP is reportedly available for trade this summer. Should the Celtics decide to part ways with Jaylen Brown, they will arguably have the strongest trade package to entice the Milwaukee Bucks into a deal.

However, given Brown’s age, Milwaukee would likely prefer a third team to acquire the former NBA Finals MVP, with younger talents and draft picks heading in the opposite direction.

With that in mind, Joey Akeley of Warriors On SI has proposed a three-team deal that would send Jaylen Brown to the Golden State Warriors, while landing Giannis in Boston.

The trade proposal looks like this:

Celtics Get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Warriors Get: Jaylen Brown

Milwaukee Bucks Get: Jimmy Butler, Hugo Gonzalez, 2026 No. 11 pick (via Warriors), 2026 No. 27 pick (via Celtics), 2027 first-round pick (via Celtics), 2028 first-round pick (via Warriors), 2031 first-round pick (via Celtics), 2032 first-round pick (via Warriors)

“The Celtics would be giving up Jaylen Brown, Hugo Gonzalez and three unprotected first-round picks,” Akeley reasoned. ‘That’s a massive haul for Antetokounmpo, bigger than anything the Warriors can offer.”

Akeley continued.

“Some Celtics fans might say it’s too much. But the first first-round pick is just No. 27 overall, and if the Celtics stay competitive for this entire run, the other two first-round picks could end up in the 20s.”

Parting with three draft picks, plus a player of Brown’s stature, is certainly nearing the level of an overpay. However, if the Celtics are enamored with the idea of pairing Tatum and Giannis, they may be willing to bite.

Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Shopping Brown

According to Miami Heat beat writer Ira Winderman, the Bucks have already begun shopping Brown around to other teams in the NBA. Therefore, it’s clear Milwaukee is testing the waters on what a third team could potentially offer.

“I think Boston not only is back in it, but I think Milwaukee right now is simply trying to find a third team for Jaylen Brown,” Winderman said during a recent appearance on the ‘Joe Rose Show.’ “They don’t want a mid-career player if they’re trading Giannis. So from what I’ve heard, they are looking at Jaylen Brown in terms of flipping him to another team. I’ve been told… possibly Atlanta.”

Winderman continued.

“I’ve been told possibly New Orleans, who have young players. Could be as simple as Jonathan Kuminga and a boatload of picks between Boston and Atlanta.”

Cap Expert Agrees Celtics Would Need A Third Team

During a recent appearance on “Wisconsin Sports Radio Network,” cap expert Keith Smith explained why Boston would need to loop in a third team in order to acquire Giannis from Milwaukee.

“It’s always seemed unlikely that Boston and Milwaukee, as direct trade partners, were probably not going to be the way this would go down,” Smith said. “It doesn’t make sense for the Bucks to take back Jaylen Brown. That’s the only real deal structure that works for the Celtics. There are other ways they could get to the matching salary, but then you’re talking about having a team of Giannis, Tatum, and Brown, me, and you. That’s where we’re at. You’re just not going to have any depth.”

Smith continued.

“… I think that’s where a third team like Portland comes in. Portland gets Brown, helps them in their climb up to Western Conference standings. They route the young players and draft picks to Milwaukee, including some of the Bucks’ own picks. And then that’s how Giannis lands in Boston. That’s the way it would go down.”

Golden State could potentially be the ideal third team in a Giannis trade. They have the young talents, draft picks, and desire to land another star. The only stumbling block could be how willing Brad Stevens will be to part with multiple draft picks.

Time will tell.