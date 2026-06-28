Boston Celtics Interested in $23 Million Forward on Expiring Contract

The Boston Celtics have turned into a bit of a wildcard team this offseason given the sudden and rampant trade speculation surrounding star forward Jaylen Brown.

With Brown now seemingly available via trade (for the right price), the summer could prove to be a very interesting and eventful one in Boston.

Boston Celtics Interested in Denver Nuggets Forward Cam Johnson

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Denver Nuggets veteran forward Cam Johnson has drawn interest from the Celtics, along with several other teams from across the league’s landscape including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic.

Johnson has one year and $23 million remaining on his current contract with Denver. He’s set to be an unrestrcited free agent next summer.

From Scotto:

Meanwhile, as the Nuggets navigate getting below the second apron, sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype. The 30-year-old forward shot career-highs from the field (.480) and beyond the arc (.430), and is on an expiring $23.06 million contract for the upcoming season.

Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.5 minutes per performance for Denver last season.

Cam Johnson Has ‘No Idea’ How Offseason Will Play Out for Him, Nuggets

Johnson admittedly has “no idea” how the offseason is going to play out for him and the Nuggets, though he’s optimistic about the team’s chances next season if they keep the band together.

“I have no idea how the offseason will shake out. I have no idea what player movement will be. I know there are a lot of rumors flying around,” Johnson said earlier this month. “I watch these [Finals] games, and I see that our Denver group, we can be that. I can see that we can be that team come out of the West next year, I thought we could have been that this year. And obviously, some things didn’t go our way.”

The Nuggets are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for anyone on the roster outside of three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. So, Johnson could potentially be available for the right price. If the Celtics are indeed interest, they might have a chance at landing Johnson, though they’ll also likely have some competition for him.