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Boston Celtics Interested in $23 Million Forward on Expiring Contract

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DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 14: Cameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at Ball Arena on October 14, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics have turned into a bit of a wildcard team this offseason given the sudden and rampant trade speculation surrounding star forward Jaylen Brown.

With Brown now seemingly available via trade (for the right price), the summer could prove to be a very interesting and eventful one in Boston.

Boston Celtics Interested in Denver Nuggets Forward Cam Johnson

GettyVANCOUVER, CANADA – OCTOBER 6: Cameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets drives past Jonathan Mogbo #2 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half in a preseason NBA game at Rogers Arena on October 6, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty)

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Denver Nuggets veteran forward Cam Johnson has drawn interest from the Celtics, along with several other teams from across the league’s landscape including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic.

Johnson has one year and $23 million remaining on his current contract with Denver. He’s set to be an unrestrcited free agent next summer.

From Scotto:

Meanwhile, as the Nuggets navigate getting below the second apron, sharpshooting forward Cam Johnson has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic, league sources told HoopsHype. The 30-year-old forward shot career-highs from the field (.480) and beyond the arc (.430), and is on an expiring $23.06 million contract for the upcoming season.

Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 30.5 minutes per performance for Denver last season.

Cam Johnson Has ‘No Idea’ How Offseason Will Play Out for Him, Nuggets

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – MARCH 1: Cameron Johnson #23 of the Denver Nuggets makes a pass against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Ball Arena on March 1, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Johnson admittedly has “no idea” how the offseason is going to play out for him and the Nuggets, though he’s optimistic about the team’s chances next season if they keep the band together.

“I have no idea how the offseason will shake out. I have no idea what player movement will be. I know there are a lot of rumors flying around,” Johnson said earlier this month. “I watch these [Finals] games, and I see that our Denver group, we can be that. I can see that we can be that team come out of the West next year, I thought we could have been that this year. And obviously, some things didn’t go our way.”

The Nuggets are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for anyone on the roster outside of three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. So, Johnson could potentially be available for the right price. If the Celtics are indeed interest, they might have a chance at landing Johnson, though they’ll also likely have some competition for him.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Boston Celtics Interested in $23 Million Forward on Expiring Contract

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