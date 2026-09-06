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Boston Celtics’ Key Contributor Predicted to Outperform Contract

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 26: Joe Mazzulla head coach of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena on October 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Following the trade of star forward Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics will need some other players to step up in a major way if they’re going to remain in the contender conversation in the Eastern Conference.

One particular player for the Celtics was recently predicted to outperform his current contract during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Payton Pritchard Predicted to Outperform Contract With Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics
CLEVELAND, OHIO – MARCH 08: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on March 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 109-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar listed Celtics guard Payton Pritchard as a player who could play above his paygrade in the coming campaign. Pritchard will make just $7.7 million for the season. He will be the sixth-highest paid player on the team, behind Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Derrick White, Mitchell Robinson and Sam Hauser.

“Payton Pritchard has become almost an untouchable NBA rotation player following his No. 26 overall selection, and last season he took another step. He averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 79 games, including 50 starts, while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37.7% from three for the Celtics,” Bitar wrote.

“The biggest change was responsibility. Pritchard was trusted with major minutes and increased playmaking duties, and he responded by posting career highs across several categories. . . . Yet he’s still making less than $8 million. His 2026-27 salary is $7.77 million, followed by $8.30 million in 2027-28. That’s an incredibly reasonable price for a guard who can shoot, run an offense, and provide instant scoring.”

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Boston Celtics’ Key Contributor Predicted to Outperform Contract

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