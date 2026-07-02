Boston Celtics Receive Terrible Grade For Trading Jalen Brown to 76ers

The Boston Celtics sent shockwaves through the NBA by moving on from star forward Jaylen Brown.

Not only did the Celtics trade the former Finals MVP, but they traded him to a major rival in the Philadelphia 76ers, who just bested the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs earlier this year, for a less-than-overwhelming return that consists of Paul George and four draft picks (two firsts, two seconds).

We’ll have to see how the trade actually plays out on the court, but the early reactions have been less-than-favorable for Boston.

Boston Celtics Receive ‘D+’ Grade From ESPN for Jaylen Brown Trade

Zach Kram graded the trade between Boston and Philadelphia for ESPN, and he gave the Celtics an uninspiring ‘D+’ grade for the trade. Kram suggested that the Celtics would have been wise just to hang onto Brown given the return that they ultimately received for him.

“Clearly, the Celtics decided that their relationship with Brown had soured past the point of no return, following various small mishaps and the rumors that he’d be included in an Antetokounmpo trade. But even in a deal-him-at-all-costs scenario, this return is mighty underwhelming,” Kram wrote.

“… Brad Stevens has nailed almost every move — big and small — since becoming the Celtics’ president of basketball operations. It almost feels wrong to question his expertise. But if this was the best return the Celtics could find for Brown, then it’s difficult not to think that they should have tried to patch up that relationship, rather than drastically reduce their 2026-27 title odds and not even save much money in the deal.”

This story will be updated.