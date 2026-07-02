Boston Celtics Receiving Trade Calls for Jayson Tatum After Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics traded away one superstar forward already this postseason.

But don’t worry, Celtics fans. They don’t plan to move the other one, too.

Boston Celtics Shutting Down Trade Calls on Jayson Tatum

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Celtics have been receiving trade calls for star forward Jayson Tatum over the past few weeks, but they have been completely shutting down those calls and sending the clear message that they don’t want to trade Tatum and aren’t interested in listening to offers for the six-time All-Star.

“Whether it was personal situations between the two players or whether it was just the on-court basketball fit, the Celtics had just made the determination that, moving forward, they can no longer win a championship, clearly, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum,” Charania said on ESPN’s Get Up, via RealGM.

“The Celtics received calls on Jayson Tatum over the last couple of weeks. They shut those down completely, from my understanding. But when it came to Jaylen Brown, they were open to listening, and they have been for quite some time now.”

Tatum missed the majority of the 2025-26 NBA season after tearing his Achilles in the playoffs in 2025, but he returned and played in 16 regular season games for Boston and he played in six of the team’s seven playoff games in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s expected to be back to full strength for the start of the 2026-27 season, and the Celtics clearly plan to move forward with Tatum as the top option on the team.

This story will be updated.