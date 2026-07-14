Boston Celtics Slammed for Moving in the Wrong Direction This Offseason

The Boston Celtics are being slammed for taking a step backwards this offseason.

As a contending team, the goal is always to improve the roster and get closer to a championship, and the Celtics failed to do that this summer, according to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report.

Boston Celtics Named as Team That ‘Definitely’ Got Worse This Offseason

Hughes recently listed five NBA teams that “definitely” got worse during the current offseason, and the Celtics were at the top of the list. Hughes thinks that team’s decision to swap out Jaylen Brown for Paul George will ultimately lower their ceiling, especially during postseason play.

“The Celtics should care most about their postseason outlook, and it’s hard to make the case that they’ll be more dangerous in the playoffs without their best tough-shot maker and most reliable on-ball wing defender,” Hughes wrote.

“Paul George might make the Celtics more balanced and effective during the regular season because he’s a better spacer, needs the ball less and can do a lot of the defensive work Brown could. But he’s also six years older and is among the least likely players in the league to hold up over a full season and playoff run. … But the playoffs are different, and Boston’s postseason ceiling feels lower now than it did a few weeks ago.”

In addition to the Celtics, Hughes listed the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns as the other teams that took a step backwards this summer.

Celtics Could End up Regretting the Jaylen Brown Trade

We’ll have to wait and see how the Brown trade plays out on the court, but on paper it certainly seems like the Sixers got the better end of the deal. Brown was a consistent two-way workhorse for the Celtics who averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season.

Meanwhile, Paul George is still a productive player, but his productivity in recent years has paled in comparison to Brown’s. Plus, he played just 78 total games over the past two seasons, and at 36 years old, his health is far from a guarantee moving forward. And while the picks that the Celtics received in the deal could ultimately be valuable, they won’t help Boston on the floor next season.

Time will tell, but the Celtics could ultimately end up regretting the Brown trade in a major way.