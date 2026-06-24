Brad Stevens Breaks Silence on Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors After Celtics Draft

For the first time since Jaylen Brown‘s name surfaced in trade discussions involving Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens publicly addressed the situation.

And while Stevens stopped short of guaranteeing Brown’s future in Boston, he made one thing clear: the four-time All-Star remains central to the franchise’s plans.

Speaking after the Celtics selected Houston big man Chris Cenac Jr. with the No. 27 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft, Stevens was asked directly about the fallout from recent trade speculation and Brown’s status moving forward.

The comments came less than 24 hours after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Boston had begun listening to offers involving Brown following the failed pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

The developments have fueled questions about whether the Celtics’ relationship with one of their cornerstone players can fully recover.

Stevens Reveals Direct Conversations With Brown

Rather than avoid the topic, Stevens detailed the communication that has taken place behind the scenes.

“We’ve met,” Stevens said. “We had a couple meetings earlier, end of May. Also before he went back overseas a couple days ago or 10 days ago or so. Spent a lot of time just the two of us sitting down together.”

Stevens added that the organization has remained in regular contact with Brown’s representatives throughout the process.

“Like every offseason, in regular touch with his agent all the way through the last couple of days,” Stevens said.

The Celtics executive acknowledged the difficulty of seeing Brown’s name repeatedly appear in trade reports and speculation.

“Obviously with all the rumor mill and all that stuff and name being splashed all over the place, that’s not easy,” Stevens said. “But we certainly wanted to be as proactive and upfront with that as possible and I thought we had really good candid conversations.”

The remarks represent Boston’s most detailed public response yet to the controversy surrounding Brown’s name being included in discussions for another superstar.

Celtics Continue Building Around Brown and Tatum

When asked directly whether Brown would still be on the roster at the start of next season, Stevens declined to make a definitive guarantee.

But he offered perhaps the strongest endorsement possible short of doing so.

“Jaylen Brown’s a big part of us,” Stevens said. “I’m never going to predict the future, but every indication, everything that I think about over the past few years has been building around those guys.”

Those comments carry significance given recent reporting.

According to Charania, the Celtics offered Brown and two future first-round picks in an aggressive attempt to acquire Antetokounmpo before the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately chose Miami’s trade package.

The revelation marked the second time in four years Brown has reportedly been included in talks for a superstar after Boston previously explored a deal involving Kevin Durant in 2022.

Extension Question Looms Over Offseason

The next major decision may involve Brown’s contract.

Beginning July 26, Brown becomes eligible to sign an extension worth up to two years and approximately $141.9 million.

Stevens declined to discuss specific contract plans.

“We would never talk about contract stuff publicly,” Stevens said.

He did, however, acknowledge the human side of what Brown has experienced.

“It’s not fun,” Stevens said. “I’m empathetic towards that. It’s not fun to be through that.”

The Celtics’ challenge now is convincing Brown that the organization’s long-term commitment remains unchanged despite recent events.

Celtics Attempting to Move Forward

For now, Stevens is focused on repairing any damage that may have been caused.

He repeatedly emphasized the strength of his relationship with Brown and the transparency the organization has tried to maintain throughout the process.

“I think the one thing I want to make very clear is how valued he’s always been,” Stevens said. “He’s been amazing. He’s been an amazing teammate, great person to be around.”

Whether that reassurance ultimately ends the speculation remains to be seen.

But after days of rumors, trade reports and questions about Brown’s future, Stevens delivered Boston’s clearest message yet: the Celtics still view Jaylen Brown as a foundational piece of the franchise.

What happens next may determine the direction of the organization for years to come.