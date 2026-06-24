Boston Celtics Make Frontcourt Move Amid Jaylen Brown Uncertainty

The Boston Celtics entered the 2026 NBA Draft facing two realities.

The first was the disappointment of missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo after aggressively pursuing the two-time MVP. The second was growing uncertainty surrounding the future of All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown, whose name has resurfaced in trade discussions following Boston’s failed bid for Antetokounmpo.

Against that backdrop, the Celtics used the No. 27 overall pick Wednesday night on Houston big man Chris Cenac Jr., a selection that addresses one of the roster’s clearest weaknesses while potentially offering a glimpse into the franchise’s long-term vision.

Boston’s frontcourt remains one of the thinnest among Eastern Conference contenders, with Neemias Queta and Luka Garza currently slotted as the team’s primary traditional centers.

The Celtics believe Cenac could eventually change that.

Celtics Bet on Length, Mobility and Defensive Upside

At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds with a remarkable 7-foot-5 wingspan, Cenac possesses the type of physical profile NBA teams covet in modern centers.

The 19-year-old started 36 of 37 games for Houston during the 2025-26 season and averaged 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while helping guide the Cougars to another deep NCAA Tournament run.

His production improved in March, where he averaged a double-double of 10.0 points and 12.3 rebounds across three NCAA Tournament games.

What separates Cenac from many traditional centers is his mobility.

He moves fluidly in space, can switch onto smaller players defensively and has shown flashes of becoming a floor-spacing big man.

Cenac connected on 33.3% of his 3-point attempts at Houston, giving NBA evaluators reason to believe there is untapped offensive potential beyond his interior game.

Celtics Land One of Draft’s Most Intriguing Projects

Cenac entered college carrying lottery expectations.

While he ultimately slid to No. 27, many scouts still viewed him as one of the highest-upside big men available outside the lottery.

Before the draft, Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor described Cenac as a prospect who “checks every box on paper” because of his athleticism, length and defensive versatility.

O’Connor also noted that Houston entrusted him with a major role despite national championship expectations.

The concerns centered on foul trouble, inconsistent finishing around the basket and a tendency to drift toward the perimeter rather than fully utilizing his physical advantages inside.

Those strengths and weaknesses help explain why NBA evaluators remain divided on his ultimate ceiling.

Celtics Banking on Their Development System

Following the draft, Yahoo Sports’ AI-powered “Ask Kevin O’Connor” draft board analysis gave Boston’s selection an “A” grade and projected Cenac as a developmental big man with starting-center upside if he can refine key areas of his game.

The analysis noted that Cenac could spend two or three seasons developing as a rotational player before potentially emerging as a defensive difference-maker.

That projection aligns closely with Boston’s recent approach to player development.

The Celtics have earned a reputation for maximizing young talent, helping players such as Hugo Gonzalez and Baylor Scheierman carve out larger roles within the rotation.

Cenac represents another long-term investment in upside.

Pick Reflects Boston’s New Reality

The selection arrives during one of the most uncertain stretches of Boston’s recent championship era.

Questions remain about Brown’s future. The Celtics are still navigating the aftermath of their failed pursuit of Antetokounmpo. The roster could look significantly different by the start of next season.

Yet one need was obvious entering draft night.

Boston needed more size, athleticism and long-term potential in the frontcourt.

Whether Cenac develops into a rotational contributor or eventually becomes the defensive anchor scouts envision, the Celtics are betting that one of the draft’s most gifted physical talents can grow into an important piece of their next chapter.

For a franchise facing major decisions, that may prove to be one of the most important gambles of the offseason.