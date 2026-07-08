Boston Radio Host Has Wild LeBron James Theory After Cryptic Brad Stevens Remark

Rich Keefe thinks Brad Stevens tipped his hand on LeBron James. On Tuesday’s edition of WEEI’s Jones & Keefe show, the host revisited a clip from Stevens’ Monday press conference following Boston’s trade sending Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. Keefe pointed to a specific moment in Stevens’ answer about the Celtics‘ remaining cap flexibility. Did Brad Stevens accidentally hint at signing James, the show asked in a social media post accompanying the clip.

“And then he had this answer, which I thought he kind of perked up, almost was going to say something and then held back,” Keefe said, describing Stevens’ reaction to a question about Boston’s offseason plans. “But maybe that’s just how I read it.”

What Stevens Actually Said

In the clip, Stevens walked through the mechanics of Boston’s remaining spending power.

“If we are able to sign, you know, hopefully win, we’ll see, use our mid-level, then that will hard-cap us at the first apron,” Stevens said. “Which means we’ll have, you know, what is it, at most 8 or 10 million more to spend on this current roster.”

Keefe zeroed in on the pause before “sign.”

“I thought he was going to say LeBron James,” he said. “The way he said it was almost as if, he’s like, this sets us up to sign this guy.”

Keefe pointed to Stevens’ expression in the moment as reinforcing his interpretation, floating a scenario in which Boston would pair Paul George and James alongside Jayson Tatum.

Co-host Adam Jones asked directly whether that was Keefe’s own interpretation. “Yeah,” Keefe replied.

Stevens’ comments lined up with Boston’s ongoing effort to use its non-taxpayer mid-level exception, a move reported to be aimed at center Mitchell Robinson on a three-year deal. The Athletic detailed how the Brown trade and the subsequent moves left Stevens unable to name a player publicly before a deal became official. The Robinson agreement, reported to be worth roughly $47.4 million over three years, uses the full mid-level exception and hard-caps Boston at the first apron, matching the dollar figures Stevens referenced on the podium.

James’ Broader Free Agency Picture

The Celtics chatter follows separate comments from Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent, who listed Boston among ten teams under consideration during an appearance on the “Game Over” podcast. Paul wrote “Brad + Tatum” on a whiteboard alongside the Warriors, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Spurs, Mavericks, Heat, Knicks, Cavaliers, and Sixers as James weighs his next move following his eight-year run with the Lakers.

Paul indicated James would likely need to accept a below-market deal to fit Boston’s books after the Robinson signing, and cautioned that any decision remained a long way off.

Multiple replies to the Jones & Keefe post pushed back on Keefe’s reading, pointing out the timing lined up with the Robinson signing rather than any LeBron move. Boston’s front office has not addressed the interpretation directly, and Yahoo Sports later covered Stevens’ remarks in the context of the team’s broader offseason planning. For now, the Celtics’ books leave little room beyond a minimum-salary addition, and James, weighing offers from a wide field of contenders, is not expected to make his decision soon.