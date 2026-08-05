Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Gets Surprising Jayson Tatum Explanation

The Boston Celtics explained their decision to trade Jaylen Brown largely through the language of financial flexibility, roster depth and “optionality.” Bill Simmons believes basketball fit also drove the franchise-altering move.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Simmons said Boston viewed Paul George as a potentially cleaner complement to Jayson Tatum than Brown had become.

“I think one of the reasons they made the trade is they felt like he might be a better fit at this point in Tatum’s career,” Simmons said. “Not saying I agree with that. As you guys know, I didn’t like the trade. But I think they were feeling like it was a better basketball fit, and I think they wanted some of their other younger swings to play more.”

Boston sent Brown to Philadelphia for George, two first-round picks and two second-rounders, ending a nine-year partnership that delivered five Eastern Conference finals appearances, two trips to the NBA Finals and the 2024 championship.

Why Paul George May Fit Better With Jayson Tatum

The statistical case begins with usage.

Brown posted a 35.1% usage rate last season, second among qualified NBA players, while carrying the offense during Tatum’s recovery from a torn Achilles. He averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, but his transformation into a primary creator complicated the eventual redistribution of touches.

George’s usage rate was only 23.3%. He averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 37 games for Philadelphia, shooting 43.9% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range.

Brown shot 34.7% from deep and committed 3.6 turnovers per game. George averaged only 1.7 turnovers while also producing 1.7 steals.

From a basketball perspective, George requires less structural accommodation. He can space above the break, attack a rotating defender, make a secondary read and defend either wing position. That allows Boston to restore Tatum as the clear offensive organizer while creating more minutes for Hugo González, Jordan Walsh and Ron Harper Jr.

Brown is younger, stronger at the rim and far more dependable physically. George, 36, has played fewer than half of the regular-season games in each of the past two years. The fit may be cleaner on paper, but it matters only if he is available.

Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 16 games after returning from his Achilles injury. His shooting percentages — 41.1% overall and 32.9% from deep — showed he was still rediscovering his rhythm. A lower-usage co-star could simplify that transition.

Brad Stevens Emphasized Flexibility After Jaylen Brown Trade

Brad Stevens did not publicly identify George’s fit with Tatum as the primary reason for the deal. He instead emphasized the difficulty of maintaining a deep contender with approximately 70% of the salary cap committed to Tatum and Brown.

Stevens said Boston wanted a return that preserved competitiveness while providing draft capital and future flexibility. George has one guaranteed season remaining before a player option, while Brown’s contract runs through 2028-29.

“We still weren’t going to do anything unless we felt like it was the right return,” Stevens said.

Brown acknowledged the hurt in his farewell statement.

“I’m still processing how this all went down,” Brown said. “I’m excited and disappointed at the same time.”

Tatum called the separation “tough” and “weird,” but recognized the need to move forward.

“The tough part is you miss teammates, but then you have new teammates, and you want to welcome those guys,” Tatum said.

That is now Boston’s wager: less overlapping usage, more positional flexibility and a larger role for its young wings. The theoretical fit is understandable. Proving it superior to a championship partnership is another matter entirely.