Jaylen Brown Breaks Silence After Stunning Celtics Trade

Jaylen Brown finally addressed the blockbuster trade that ended one of the most successful eras in recent Boston Celtics history.

Hours after being dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers in one of the NBA offseason’s biggest moves, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP released an emotional statement thanking Boston while acknowledging the difficult way his decade-long tenure came to an end.

“First and foremost, thank you to the Most High, even in the midst of adversity,” Brown wrote on social media. “I’m here with gratitude.”

Brown admitted he is still processing the trade.

“I’m still processing how this all went down. I’m excited and disappointed at the same time,” he wrote. “I earned my respect from this city. I never asked for shortcuts or special treatment. I simply showed up every day, put my head down, and accepted every challenge.”

Brown Reflects on Celtics Legacy

Brown leaves Boston after establishing himself as one of the defining players in franchise history.

Alongside Jayson Tatum, he helped guide the Celtics to multiple deep playoff runs before capturing the 2024 NBA championship and earning Finals MVP honors.

His departure officially closes one of the league’s longest-running superstar partnerships.

“The relationships I built here, the battles we fought together, the championship we brought to this city, and the connection I shared with the fans, I’ll carry on with me,” Brown wrote.

“Saying goodbye isn’t easy when you’ve invested your heart into something.”

His message arrives after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Boston aggressively explored Brown trades over the past several weeks before ultimately agreeing to send him to Philadelphia for veteran forward Paul George, future draft capital and additional assets.

Brown never publicly requested a trade.

According to Charania, Boston shopped the All-Star extensively after determining it was time to split up the Brown-Tatum core following consecutive disappointing playoff exits.

Respect Over Regret

One line in Brown’s statement particularly stood out.

“I’m big on respect and actions speak louder than words.”

The comment comes after reports that Brown felt disrespected by previous trade discussions involving Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and, ultimately, the negotiations that led to his departure.

Still, Brown chose gratitude over bitterness.

“To the people of Boston, thank you,” he wrote. “To the community I built here, I love you.”

A New Chapter Begins

Brown quickly shifted his attention toward Philadelphia.

“As one chapter closes, another begins,” he wrote.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for the opportunity to join Philadelphia.”

While Brown now looks ahead, his farewell also underscores how abruptly one of Boston’s greatest championship duos came to an end.

His words offered appreciation.

But they also reflected the disappointment of a player who believed his journey in Boston wasn’t supposed to end this way.