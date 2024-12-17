Celtics Expected to Consider Full Contract for Maine Standout

Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics still have an open roster spot. In recent seasons, Brad Stevens has made good use of the Maine Celtics to help round out the end of the bench. Neemias Queta is the latest G-League graduate to have earned a legitimate role in Boston’s NBA rotation.

Now, with the Feb.6 trade deadline emerging on the horizon and a bevy of restrictions hovering over the franchise, another Maine Celtics standout could land a full-scale deal on the Celtics bench.

Drew Peterson has been impressive for Boston since earning some minutes during their preseason schedule. Over the past month, the 25-year-old forward has been given additional opportunities to impress. He’s suited up for the Celtics on seven occasions, playing an average of 11.6 minutes per night. During those outings, he’s averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds on 30.8% shooting from three-point range.

NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg recently noted that Peterson could be a low-cost, low-risk addition to fill Boston’s final roster spot.

“The Celtics could just elect to make a simple move like elevating two-way wing Drew Peterson to the parent roster before season’s end,” Forsberg wrote when discussing potential options for the final roster spot. “Peterson has given the team some solid minutes in seven appearances. Queta got the call-up from two-way to parent roster before the postseason last year.”

Peterson is a reliable contributor within Joe Mazzulla’s system. He can space the floor, rebound and has solid off-ball movement. Furthermore, he would be deep within the depth chart. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser, Al Horford and Xavier Tillman would all be ahead of him in the rotation, depending on what position Mazzulla wanted him to play.

Celtics Have Overcome Injury Issues

The Celtics began the season without Kristaps Porzingis, who was recovering from offseason surgery. They currently boast a 21-5 record and are 1.5 games behind the pace-setting Cleveland Cavaliers. Impressively, the Celtics have amassed their record despite multiple rotation members spending time on the Injury report.

According to Cleaning The Glass, the Celtics have played 2,481 possessions over their opening 26 games of the season. Yet Boston’s preferred starting five—Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Tatum, Brown and Porzingis—have only played 124 possessions together.

As such, it’s fair to assume that the Celtics can still reach another level. Now that Mazzulla’s rotation is finally healthy, Boston will likely begin reminding the rest of the league why it’s the reigning champion.

Celtics Kristaps Porzingis’ Nursing Minor Injury

During the Celtics 112-98 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Dec. 15, Porzingis was forced off the court. The All-Star big man had played just 11 minutes before suffering what appeared to be a heel injury.

During his postgame news conference, Porzingis downplayed the injury, noting that it was ‘nothing major.’

“I banged up my heel a little bit in the first quarter early,” Porzingis said after that game. “Not early, but in the first quarter at some point. I kept on playing. It’s nothing major honestly. It’s more like a precautionary thing.”

Celtics fans will undoubtedly be relieved by Porzingis’ statement. Mazzulla’s team is at its best when Porzingis is on the court and healthy. After missing their star big man for the opening quarter of the season, the Celtics will likely be planning on a dominant stretch of basketball. After all, earning the first seed in the Eastern Conference has to be the immediate goal.