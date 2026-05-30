Celtics Eye $72 Million Guard to Form Major Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Big 3

One thing the Boston Celtics can hold on to from a disappointing season is that they will enter the next season with their core intact.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are still leading the way, and the general belief is that the duo gives the franchise its best shot at a title.

Their star duo will have to be adequately surrounded with pieces that can make them contend. They need the necessary depth, speed and scoring punch.

Boston will scour the free-agency market for affordable upgrades, and according to Hardwood Houdini’s Bobby Krivitsky, one intriguing option is the Chicago Bulls’ Collin Sexton.

“One of those individuals is Collin Sexton,” Krivitsky wrote. “Inserting Payton Pritchard into the starting lineup would make the first unit faster and more dynamic. It would afford Tatum, Brown, and Derrick White more off-ball reps. Joe Mazzulla could then turn to his new sixth man, a guard who plays like his hair is on fire and produced 6.6 points in the paint per game, accounting for 42.5 percent of his scoring last season, per NBA.com.”

Sexton will be a free agent this summer and is high on the list of affordable high-upside guards. One or two targeted additions could reset Boston’s trajectory after a first-round exit in the playoffs.

Sexton’s Contract Situation and Cap Fit With Celtics

Sexton signed a $72 million contract in 2022, when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His deal is affordable for Boston which has good flexibility in its cap space. They moved Anfernee Simons and could decline team options on players like Dalano Banton and Max Shulga.

This will create breathing room in Boston and avoid cap constraints, something that has limited them in the past.

“Signing [Sexton] with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, valued at just over $15 million, seems realistic,” Krivitsky added. “If so, he’d bring energy off the bench, a downhill approach, and a reliable catch-and-shoot option.”

Sexton, 27, may need a slight pay cut for a chance to be on the roster. Brad Stevens and the front office don’t want to overcommit long-term money.

Sexton’s Fit Alongside Tatum and Brown

The main idea of bringing in players like Sexton is to contend alongside Tatum and Brown. The Celtics have a good starting lineup, one of the best in the league, but looking beyond that, the depth is nothing to write home about.

Sexton won’t expect to be thrown into starting contention yet. He will slot perfectly as a high-energy reserve who elevates the second unit and provides instant secondary offense when Tatum or Brown rests.

Sexton is an added bucket-getter, he once averaged 24.3 points per game in the 2020-21 season. Injuries particularly the 2021 torn meniscus dragged his trajectory and starting potential. He left the Cavs in 2022 and joined the Utah Jazz.

As a free agent, Sexton will have to wait for Boston to pitch and offer which wouldn’t pose a problem due to his salary fit. He is also productive and hungry for a bigger stage.

Nothing is 100% guaranteed in free agency as the Bulls may decide to keep him because they gain nothing by losing him for free and they also lose a scoring guard as well.